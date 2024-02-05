Sponsored
A massive designer shoe sale is coming to Toronto this month

Feeling your wardrobe could use a bit of an update? It's time to freshen up your closet for spring with this big designer shoe sale coming to Toronto. It'll be the exact place where you can shop til you drop. 

From Feb. 7 to 10, and Feb. 12 to 14, enjoy up to 70 per cent off popular shoe brands including Ted Baker, Tiger of Sweden, G.H. Bass, Caverley, Nuvola, Astorflex, and many more available exclusively in person.

Hosted by SlavinRaphael, this month is the time to kick-start your shoe game for the quickly approaching warmer months — all at great deals to boot.

Entrance to this can't-be-missed shopping event is absolutely free, but you'll want to come early to ensure you don't miss out on any deals on men's, women's, unisex and baby footwear.

This is a limited-time offer and the warehouse sale is only on for one week, so make sure you head over to 1293 Caledonia Road in North York to shop! 

Hot tip: if you join the mailing list, you'll get an extra 10 percent off your purchase. 

Designer Shoe Warehouse Sale, presented by SlavinRaphael
  • When: Feb. 7 - 10 and Feb. 12 - 14
  • Time
    • Feb. 7 & 8 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Feb. 9 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Feb. 10 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Feb. 12, 13 & 14 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: 1293 Caledonia Road, North York, M6A 2X7
  • Cost: Free 

Slavin Raphael
