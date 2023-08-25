How to build your career with The Chang School

In the midst of today's increasingly competitive Toronto job market and predictions of a looming recession, there's never been a better time to upskill and give yourself a competitive edge in the job pool.

No matter what stage of life you're in, embracing new educational opportunities can help you get ahead.

Whether you want to go further in your current career, get a promotion, or embark on an entirely new path, The G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education offers incredible programs and support for continuous learners.

The Chang School believes that continuous learning is not only about gaining new skills and increasing our employability; continuous learning enhances our social lives, fosters personal development, and gives us a huge confidence boost.

"At The Chang School, we consider continuous learning to be a lifelong journey," says Gary Hepburn, Dean of The Chang School.

"By responding to the individual and unique needs of our adult learners, we help them achieve their goals at every stage of their careers. As partners in their learning, we’re committed to providing our learners with career-relevant programs that are truly 'built for them.'"

There are a wide array of courses and certificate programs to choose from, most of which are available in a fully online format so you can easily fit learning into your busy schedule.

Some of the most sought after include the Certificate in Computer Coding, which equips learners with the most current, in-demand coding languages and gives them all of the technical knowledge and skills they need to advance in their tech career.

Meanwhile, the Data Analytics program gives learners the ability to analyze and integrate data into business decision-making — a highly sought-after skill in numerous industries. The program also meets the requirements for learners to become a Certificated Analytics Professional (CAP).

Learners could also opt for a Certificate in Project Management where they'll discover the best ways to guide and oversee teammates through projects and have the opportunity to work in a diverse range of industries.

There's also the Public Relations program, where learners will be taught directly by practicing senior PR practitioners. This program has been recently updated to cover topics influencer relations, SEO and analytics.

Recent graduate Dani Wawryk chose The Chang School's Public Relations to help her excel and grow in her new PR career. The fully online nature of the program not only gave her the flexibility she needed to work in the field and study at the same time, but it also meant that she could put what she was learning into practice every day.

"I put a great amount of effort into the program because I’m passionate about my job in communications and I saw how my learnings from the program apply to my job," she says. "This increased my desire to do well in the class because I could wake up the next morning and go to work and apply the lessons directly."

At The Chang School, all learners have access to personalized career and academic advisors to help them achieve their unique career goals, as well as experienced instructors who help them make networking connections in their field.

For Wawryk, this meant that even though she lived in Saskatchewan, she always felt like she had a support network right there by her side. "The Chang School reminded me how much I love to learn and pass along that knowledge to others. It also helped build my network, so I hope I’ll have the opportunity to work with my fellow Chang School grads and instructors in the future."

By investing time in your continued studies now, your future career path can only become wider as you enhance your desirability to employers with a new credential to help you stand out.

Even though many might feel anxious about returning to school, it could actually be the best step to take, giving learners valuable skills to help achieve that coveted new position or career. And, by choosing The Chang School, you'll get an education partner that you can continuously go back to throughout your career to upskill and keep pace with the demands of future work.

Ready to enroll? Fall classes start in September 2023. For more information on programs, registrations, and deadlines visit The Chang School's website.