This Ontario company is making tiny cottage ownership more accessible than ever

Embracing a new, flexible lifestyle, Resort HQ is helping Ontario residents get set up with their very own piece of cottage-style living.

Leveraging recent advancements in prefabricated building technology, the Hamilton-based company is curating a unique real estate opportunity for travellers, adventurers, and nature lovers.

Offering over 10 months of occupancy and the opportunity to rent out your unit as you see fit, Resort HQ has tiny all-season cottages available in some of the province's most idyllic areas.

With affordability and environmental concerns at the forefront of most people’s minds, whether you’re a young professional or a retiree, the "hybrid-living" model put forth by Resort HQ can give you a quality recreational cottage at an affordable price.

But how does it work? And, more importantly, how can you get in on the action? Here’s everything you need to know about setting up your own four-season cottage.

Build your dream home

Giving you flexibility in the way you choose to live, Resort HQ has set up four different models of living you can choose from.

Whether you’re looking to get set up in a luxurious tiny cottage, get reconnected with nature in a park model, relax in a comfortable luxury trailer, or head out on an adventure, you can choose the style and floorplan that best suits the hybrid lifestyle you’re looking for.

Once you’ve chosen your model, you can customize your new cottage with specific features — like an optional deck, patio, and even a sunroom.

Live in an idyllic community

Once you’ve settled on the tiny-cottage model you’re looking for, it’s time to pick the perfect resort to call home.

With nine different resorts located across southern Ontario, you’re able to choose from lakefront gems, scenic wooded communities, or relaxing resorts close to the beach.

Each resort has a range of different amenities, from pools, rec centres, on-site laundry, boat slips, and more.

You’ll also have plenty of opportunities to engage with your surroundings through on-site playgrounds, basketball courts, game rooms, and fishing and volleyball areas.

Get financing for your remote cottage

Once you’ve built and customized your new tiny cottage in the community that suits your needs the best, it’s time to arrange your financing to make your purchase.

To help make the process easier, Resort HQ has a financing calculator on each style of home to help you get a sense of your costs. They can also help you with financing by offering competitive options, with amortization of up to 20 years to allow for manageable monthly payments.

Worried about your investment? Each home comes with a manufacturer’s warranty, which will be discussed at the point of sale — extended warranties are also available.

Explore a hybrid lifestyle

Working with reputable names like Northlander Industries, each resort cottage that’s built by Resort HQ boasts high-quality construction, modern amenities, and four-season accessibility.

Once your home is built, and move-in day comes, you’ll be able to enjoy the flexibility of owning your own home-away-from-home without all the hassle of upkeeping your property.

Resort HQ handles all the property management, maintenance, and rental services — meaning you can fully embrace your new asset without the associated headaches.

Ready to make the leap to ownership? Set up your hybrid lifestyle with your very own tiny Ontario cottage from Resort HQ today.