cineplex vip food menu

Malibu Rum and Cineplex VIP Cinemas are bringing tropical vibes to the movies this summer

Summertime is here -- and it's hot, hot, hot! If you're looking to escape that scorching city sun for a little while, why not take a trip to the cinema with your crew?

And if you're looking to add a new and refreshing angle to your movie night, Malibu Rum has teamed up with Cineplex VIP Cinemas to give you an exciting tropical experience like no other.

From July 10 to September 3, Malibu Rum will be adding its refreshing and delicious piña colada cocktail to the Cineplex VIP Cinemas menu for the first time ever.

Mix flavour and film as you send your taste buds to a tropical paradise of sunny beaches and swaying palm trees with the classic combination of Malibu Original and the smooth, creaminess of coconut.

Plus, movie fans will also be able to order Malibu Rum's ready-to-drink cocktails on the Cineplex VIP Cinemas menu. For Ontarians, you can order the crisp Watermelon Mojito cocktail at your nearest Cineplex VIP Cinemas location, and it's also available at local liquor retailers.

cineplex vip food menuThis refreshing beverage is bursting with the taste of juicy watermelon, balanced with a hint of mint and the smooth Caribbean rum Malibu's known for — all in a sleek 12 oz can. 

It's the ultimate summer sip that perfectly complements an adults-only cinematic experience, whether you're sitting back and chuckling to the latest comedy or wondering which thrill's around the corner in that summer blockbuster.

To celebrate the exciting partnership with Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Malibu Rum is also giving movie lovers the chance to win a $100 Cineplex gift card.

All you have to do is head to Malibu Rum's summer giveaway sign-up page and enter your name, email, and province. The winner will be chosen randomly and contacted by email. No purchase is necessary (terms and conditions apply).

So if you're heading to the big screen with your squad this summer, don't forget to add a tropical upgrade to your next 19+ movie night with Malibu Rum's exclusive piña colada cocktail, available on the Cineplex VIP Cinemas menu until September 3.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
