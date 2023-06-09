Here are 5 ways Torontonians can get some rest and relaxation in New Brunswick

Toronto is a very busy and sometimes overwhelming city, and while we can do our best to wind down, sometimes it takes a relaxing trip to fully step away from the hustle and bustle. When you travel to New Brunswick, you'll find a perfectly relaxing vacation with so much to explore waiting when you arrive.

Known for its extra-friendly locals, remarkable natural landscapes and amenities perfect for unwinding, there is very little in the world that can beat a rejuvenating yet thrill-seeking New Brunswick vacation.

Check out five must-visit spots when you travel to New Brunswick for your next decompressing vacation.

Whale watching in the Bay of Fundy

The Bay of Fundy is perhaps one of the best-known nature spots in New Brunswick for locals and tourists alike — and there's no wonder why.

Late summer and early fall are the absolute best times to see some majestic whales and even porpoises in the Bay. Escape from the noise of the big city as you listen to the songs of North Atlantic right whales and relax as they dance, splash and jump in front of you on a guided boat tour.

Nature bathe in New Brunswick's Provincial parks

Home to nine provincial parks covering some 20,000 hectares of land, New Brunswick's unique landscapes and natural expanses are on full display at each destination.

If you want to breathe in fresh mountain air, Mount Carleton Provincial Park, with the highest peak in the Maritimes, is the perfect spot for you.

While you're there you can explore any of the park's 11 hiking trails (with both easy and challenging options) or enjoy a break at the lodge with stunning views of Nictau Lake, Mt. Carleton and Mt. Sagamook's peaks. In the fall, you'll even be able to hear moose calls as they migrate through the park.

Hot tip: Weekday camping and cabin options are usually easier to snag and also mean fewer people.

You can soak up some sun and salty sea air at any of the province's beach parks, including Parlee Beach and Murray Beach, which are some of the warmest saltwater beaches in Canada. If you're sticking to the Bay of Fundy, Hopewell Rocks at low tide is something to be experienced, as you can walk on the ocean floor.

Breathe in the fresh air with a hike on the Fundy Trail Parkway

New Brunswick is known for their world-class hiking spots and the Fundy Trail Parkway is no exception. Great for beginner hikers and experts alike, the parkway lets you drive and get off wherever you want.

With over 20 lookouts and hiking paths, 15 observation decks, suspension bridges, and three waterfalls; finding tranquility is the name of the game with breathtaking views and picture-perfect moments.



We recommend checking out Walton Glen Gorge deck, to feast on the views of a waterfall, the Bay of Fundy, and the stunning heights of the gorge beneath. Make sure you plan for a tasty treat in St. Martins at Octopus Ice Cream after.

Get pampered at a historic spa resort

A relaxing trip is never complete without some pampering or massages and that's exactly what you'll get at The Algonquin Resort in St. Andrews By-The-Sea, a fully-restored 134-year-old retreat.

Their full-service spa is all about rejuvenation and it'll help you get a much-needed break from the mayhem of city life. Whether you're looking for facials, body scrubs, massages or beauty treatments, Algonquin's AVEDA experts will make sure you’re well-rested before heading back home.

If the spa isn't up your alley, the Algonquin has an award-winning, seaside, 18-hole golf course. You can relax after a rewarding day on the greens at the Smokehouse BBQ & Bar, the course's on-site restaurant with some of the best patio views in town.

Start your trip at any of the three islands (Grand Manan, Deer Island and Campobello) with a trip on the ferry. Each island has something different to offer.

Whether you're scouting for shiny sea glass or sand dollars on any of the Islands' beaches, exploring the storied lighthouses or relaxing at sunset with stunning views of the Bay, you'll be grounded by the sound of the waves lapping at the shore.

Make sure to check the ferry schedules before planning your trip.

To learn more about travelling to New Brunswick and to start planning your relaxing-yet-adventurous getaway, visit Tourism New Brunswick's website.