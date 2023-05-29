5 study-abroad courses to take if you love to travel and learn new languages

Ever dreamed of studying abroad? If the chance to broaden your horizons, expand your mind, and make incredible memories sounds appealing, look no further than EF Languages, which just got a brand-new head office in downtown Toronto.

The globally renowned education company offers a range of language programs that include the opportunity to travel to fascinating countries⁠, such as Japan, Korea, France, and many more.

Not only can students become fluent in the language of their choice, but they get to immerse themselves in a city's local culture.

Programs are designed to meet the needs of students of all levels, starting from the age of 13. You can choose to study for a period of time that suits you, like two weeks or an entire academic year, and you start on any Monday of the year.

For most programs, you'll be able to pick between living with a host family, where you can learn how locals live and even enjoy home-cooked native cuisine, or you can stay in a student residence, where you can learn alongside your peers.

Ready to pack your bags and embark on the adventure of a lifetime? EF Languages has some incredible Spring Deals at the moment, and here are some of the hottest programs and destinations for 2023.

No matter what your current level of Korean understanding is, EF’s study abroad program will teach you everything you need to know at its Korean Language Campus in the heart of Seoul, South Korea's capital city.

Seoul has become a hugely popular destination for young people studying abroad in recent years. The trendy and energetic city is a hub for K-pop and K-drama enthusiasts, making it exciting for anyone interested in Korean pop culture.

It’s also a foodies paradise, and is home to a welcoming community of local and international students. This is the perfect place for anyone seeking adventure in a country with a unique culture, language, and society.

Looking to brush up on your French? Attend one of EF’s world-renowned language courses at its campuses in Paris or Nice, practice with the locals, and discover the quintessential French joie de vivre!

Nice and Paris are cities full of energy – so you’ll get to explore the rich heritage of each, taste authentic French cuisine, admire stunning works of art while exploring the country's vibrant culture.

EF has an array of French language programs you can choose from, based on how demanding you want your French course to be.

Study in the heart of the world's most populous city at EF's Japanese Language Campus in Tokyo.

Tokyo is an electric, vibrant city with a rich cultural heritage, fantastic nightlife, and one of the most exciting entertainment landscapes in the world.

With EF Languages, you'll get to learn and connect with students from over 100 countries, fully immerse yourself in Japanese culture, and forge international relationships that will last a lifetime.

Students can choose from a range of Japanese language programs to suit their needs, based on desired level of intensity.

Long sunny days and chilled-out vibes all around, it's no wonder why Spain is a popular destination with travellers worldwide. With EF Languages, you can learn Spanish in the beautiful port city of Málaga or in modern and energetic Barcelona.

Spanish language courses in Spain usually take place in a dedicated language school with between 10 and 15 students per class. Hours per week vary, but typically start at 10 hours a week.

Situated in the heart of Italy's ancient capital, EF Languages' palazzo-style campus is the place to be for anyone who wants to speak Italian.

The Italian courses on offer are diverse and range in intensity levels as well as length. You can choose whether you want to take a short vacation course to learn the basics, or train for a long period of time and become fluent.

Regardless, you'll get to learn while experiencing a city that's home to art, history, and architecture like no other.

For a limited time, EF Languages is offering special discounts on language courses abroad. And with programs that cover 8 languages in over 40 destinations, there's something for everyone. For more information, check out EF's Spring Deals.

Or, if you're in Toronto, visit EF Languages at 127 Portland St and get an extra 10% off your course!