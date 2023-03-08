A huge March Break event is coming to Toronto with unlimited carnival rides

Get excited for March Break, because Springfest is returning to Toronto for its 17th year.

Running from Saturday, March 11 until Sunday, March 19, Markham Fair Grounds will be transformed into a funfair full of different rides, exhibits, and shows that make for the perfect family-friendly outing.

The animatronic Dinosaur Exhibit is back at this year's Springfest — featuring realistic and life-size models for you to explore and learn more about these prehistoric beasts.

During the festival, there will be plenty of classic fair rides, like spinning teacups, a carousel, and a Ferris wheel, all available for free with the admission price. You'll also have access to rides you won’t find anywhere else like the Berry-Go-Round, Spinner, and Sizzler.

There will also be exclusive kid-only options like Pacific Combo and Jurassic Adventure, and you can get lost in the inflatable Farm Maze.

If you're wandering the fairgrounds, you can find Doo Doo the International Clown pulling for some hilarious magic tricks.

The party’s just getting started in the entertainment department, because you can also sing, dance and go crazy to everyone's favourite tunes with Springfest's Interactive Dance Party. Running all day long, the party crew will be throwing the ultimate bash to get everyone grooving.

No need to pack a lunch, as you'll find vendors selling carnival classics like burgers, hot dogs, fries, poutine, desserts, and other fun foods on-site to help you fuel up after all the rides. Shops will also be open so you can get a souvenir to remember what a great time you had at Springfest 2023.

Worried about getting rained out? Well, the event is 90% indoors, with most rides and attractions located in one of the four Markham Fairgrounds buildings.

Tickets are on sale now on Springfest's website, and as a special bonus, readers can use BLOGTO at checkout for 10% off the ticket price.