Discover your new favourite coffee flavour for free at Toronto's latest pop-up cafe

There are few things better than a simple cup of coffee, and Torontonians now have the opportunity to level up their at-home brew by sampling the newest coffee enhancer from International Delight.

Starting Monday, March 13 and running until Sunday, March 19, International Delight is taking over Toronto's Hale Coffee, located in the Junction Triangle at Campbell Avenue and Dupont Street.

During the exclusive, week-long takeover, International Delight will be featuring their limited edition Caramel Waffle Cookie Coffee Enhancer.

Voted by International Delight fans as one of the next limited-edition flavours, Caramel Waffle Cookie coffee enhancer gives your coffee a warm waffle cookie sweetness with a smooth and creamy dose of caramel flavour.

For the special activation week at Hale Coffee, visitors will be able to get a free sample of the Caramel Waffle Cookie enhancer to try for themselves.

Hale Coffee will also be crafting some delicious beverages for sale featuring the coffee enhancer, to help you get inspired with creative ways to maximize your afternoon coffee at home — like the Hot Caramel Waffle Cookie Latte, the Caramel Waffle Cookie Hot Chocolate, and the Iced Caramel Waffle Cookie Latte.

This is definitely a pop-up coffee lovers won’t want to miss, as the Caramel Waffle Cookie Coffee Enhancer will only be available while supplies last. You can also stock up on the coffee enhancer at local grocery stores.

To help kick your coffee up a notch, International Delight's website has a recipe section to help you make the perfect cup or a tasty dessert.

So mark your calendars for Monday, March 13 to Sunday, March 19 and head to Hale Coffee to try out the Caramel Waffle Cookie Coffee Enhancer while you can!