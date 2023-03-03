Sponsored
Katy Brennan
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

international womens day 2023

Try these 8 women-led products this International Women's Day at the LCBO

Sponsored
Katy Brennan
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

International Women’s Day is right around the corner, and it's time to celebrate the incredible women making a difference all around the world.

To honour the day, the LCBO has launched its annual Equity campaign, as part of its Spirit of Sustainability platform, highlighting talented women trailblazers and their products in the beverage alcohol industry.

From expert winemakers to master brewers and CEOs, women are making huge impacts on the wine, beer, and spirits industries by spearheading innovation and propelling the industry toward new and exciting paths.

We’ve rounded up eight LCBO products manufactured, produced,
and offered by women in the industry that you can try out as we gear up for International Women's Day 2023.

Appleton 8-Year-Old Reserve – Joy Spence

Appleton 8-Year-Old Reserve is blended by Joy Spence, master blender at Appleton Estate. This signature beverage combines rums of different styles and ages, resulting in a golden amber colour and beautifully sweet citrus aromas.

There are also hints of molasses and oak here, which make for a full-bodied palate and a soft, subtle finish.

J.P Wiser's Deluxe – Amy Levesque

Amy Levesque is the manager of manufacturing at Hiram Walker, a Canadian distillery that's over 100 years old. Her product, J.P Wiser's Deluxe Whisky, is an award-winning golden Canadian rye.

With aromas of sweet caramel, dried fruit, and vanilla, this beverage makes an amazing addition to cocktails.

Green Owl Vodka – Carmen Sandor

Green Owl Vodka was founded by CEO Carmen Sander, and the company remains female-led and operated in Canada.

Sander's unique vodka is triple-distilled, made in small batches right here in Ontario, and infused with green tea extract from Japan, creating a unique and refreshing experience.

Absolut Mandrin Vodka – Stéphanie Durroux

Absolut Mandrin Vodka is brought to you by the team at Absolut Co, led by Chairwoman and CEO Stéphanie Durroux.

One of the most popular flavours in the world, this drink combines fresh mandarin and orange to create vibrant aromas, a super smooth palate, and a fruity flavour experience.

Crown Royal Whisky – Catherine Wilson

Catherine Wilson is a blending quality manager at Crown Royal, working diligently to maintain a number of whisky formulas for supply and quality.

Her product, Crown Royal Whisky, is well-known around the world for its signature flavour profile, which blends light floral notes with sweet peach flavours and woody spice on the finish.

Jacob's Creek Moscato - Ann Mukherjee

Jacob's Creek Moscato is an aromatic, light white wine from Ann Mukherjee, chairwoman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America, a global leader in wine and spirits.

Brimming with floral and fruity aromas, this medium-sweet wine is perfect for sipping alongside fresh salads or light desserts. 

Foreign Affair The Conspiracy VQA – Alyssa Tharby

A one-of-a-kind wine made using the Italian ripasso method, Foreign Affair The Conspiracy is made by Alyssa Tharby, an assistant winemaker at Foreign Affair Winery which represents Ontario's Niagara Peninsula region.

Dried grapes add richness and depth to this wine, which has notes of prune, smoke, dark fruit, licorice, and floral elements and pairs perfectly with red meat.

Mill St. 1 in 12 Phantasm NEIPA - Rohanah Kamalanathan and Pamilerin Ogunjobi

Mill Street's 1 in 12 Phantasm NEIPA was created by a women-led team at Mill Street Brewery, including Brewing Supervisor Rohanah Kamalanathan and Microbiologist Pamilerin Ogunjobi.

The IPA is made in support of the LCBO Spirit of Inclusion Initiative, which champions equitable representation in the beverage alcohol industry. It's crafted with a unique ingredient called Phantasm Powder, which is produced in New Zealand from Sauvignon Blanc grapes. The beverage is full of tropical and wine flavours, creating a juicy, smooth, and full-bodied brew.

This International Women’s Day, the LCBO is teaming up with the Women’s College Hospital Foundation for its fifth year to raise much-needed funds via in-store donations, so you can feel good about your purchase. Donations will be accepted until March 20, and will go towards supporting programs that break down barriers and close critical health gaps for women across Ontario.

For more information about the LCBO's Equity campaign, the women and products being spotlighted, or to learn about how the Spirit of Inclusion Initiative provides scholarships and bursaries to diverse women beginning or advancing their careers in the beverage alcohol industry, click here.

Lead photo by

Kelsey Chance
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

Try these 8 women-led products this International Women's Day at the LCBO

This new winter festival showcases Prince Edward County wines like never before

Here's an exclusive first look at Ontario's new entertainment venue in Niagara Falls

These Farm Boy favourites won the hearts of Ontario customers this year

Toronto's new Juno vet clinic is a total game changer for pet parents

4 reasons you should try a BLUETTI home-battery power solution in Toronto

This is what it will be like to spend a day at Ontario Place's future Therme Canada space

Mississauga is offering exciting and fun activities in the heart of the city this winter