Try these 8 women-led products this International Women's Day at the LCBO

International Women’s Day is right around the corner, and it's time to celebrate the incredible women making a difference all around the world.

To honour the day, the LCBO has launched its annual Equity campaign, as part of its Spirit of Sustainability platform, highlighting talented women trailblazers and their products in the beverage alcohol industry.

From expert winemakers to master brewers and CEOs, women are making huge impacts on the wine, beer, and spirits industries by spearheading innovation and propelling the industry toward new and exciting paths.

We’ve rounded up eight LCBO products manufactured, produced,

and offered by women in the industry that you can try out as we gear up for International Women's Day 2023.

Appleton 8-Year-Old Reserve is blended by Joy Spence, master blender at Appleton Estate. This signature beverage combines rums of different styles and ages, resulting in a golden amber colour and beautifully sweet citrus aromas.

There are also hints of molasses and oak here, which make for a full-bodied palate and a soft, subtle finish.

Amy Levesque is the manager of manufacturing at Hiram Walker, a Canadian distillery that's over 100 years old. Her product, J.P Wiser's Deluxe Whisky, is an award-winning golden Canadian rye.

With aromas of sweet caramel, dried fruit, and vanilla, this beverage makes an amazing addition to cocktails.

Green Owl Vodka was founded by CEO Carmen Sander, and the company remains female-led and operated in Canada.

Sander's unique vodka is triple-distilled, made in small batches right here in Ontario, and infused with green tea extract from Japan, creating a unique and refreshing experience.

Absolut Mandrin Vodka is brought to you by the team at Absolut Co, led by Chairwoman and CEO Stéphanie Durroux.

One of the most popular flavours in the world, this drink combines fresh mandarin and orange to create vibrant aromas, a super smooth palate, and a fruity flavour experience.

Catherine Wilson is a blending quality manager at Crown Royal, working diligently to maintain a number of whisky formulas for supply and quality.

Her product, Crown Royal Whisky, is well-known around the world for its signature flavour profile, which blends light floral notes with sweet peach flavours and woody spice on the finish.

Jacob's Creek Moscato is an aromatic, light white wine from Ann Mukherjee, chairwoman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America, a global leader in wine and spirits.

Brimming with floral and fruity aromas, this medium-sweet wine is perfect for sipping alongside fresh salads or light desserts.

A one-of-a-kind wine made using the Italian ripasso method, Foreign Affair The Conspiracy is made by Alyssa Tharby, an assistant winemaker at Foreign Affair Winery which represents Ontario's Niagara Peninsula region.

Dried grapes add richness and depth to this wine, which has notes of prune, smoke, dark fruit, licorice, and floral elements and pairs perfectly with red meat.

Mill Street's 1 in 12 Phantasm NEIPA was created by a women-led team at Mill Street Brewery, including Brewing Supervisor Rohanah Kamalanathan and Microbiologist Pamilerin Ogunjobi.

The IPA is made in support of the LCBO Spirit of Inclusion Initiative, which champions equitable representation in the beverage alcohol industry. It's crafted with a unique ingredient called Phantasm Powder, which is produced in New Zealand from Sauvignon Blanc grapes. The beverage is full of tropical and wine flavours, creating a juicy, smooth, and full-bodied brew.

This International Women’s Day, the LCBO is teaming up with the Women’s College Hospital Foundation for its fifth year to raise much-needed funds via in-store donations, so you can feel good about your purchase. Donations will be accepted until March 20, and will go towards supporting programs that break down barriers and close critical health gaps for women across Ontario.

For more information about the LCBO's Equity campaign, the women and products being spotlighted, or to learn about how the Spirit of Inclusion Initiative provides scholarships and bursaries to diverse women beginning or advancing their careers in the beverage alcohol industry, click here.