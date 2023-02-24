These Farm Boy favourites won the hearts of Ontario customers this year

Getting the best groceries in Toronto just got a little easier — as Farm Boy just announced the winners of their third annual "Fan Faves" poll.

If you're not already familiar with the local grocer, Farm Boy started out as a small produce shop in Cornwall, Ontario in 1981, and has grown to nearly 50 locations across the province.

They always carry locally sourced products including fresh produce, butcher quality meats, artisan cheeses, and a special private label offering delicious, freshly prepared foods.

Their annual "Fan Faves" poll invited Ontarians to vote for their favourite Farm Boy private-label products across 11 distinct categories — choosing from hundreds available in-store — to round up the top items you should add to your basket during your next shopping trip.

Now that the polls have officially closed, here are the Farm Boy products that have taken the top spots.

Snacks that hit the spot

If there’s one thing that we’ve learned from this year's polls, it’s that everyone loves Farm Boy’s chips.

Obviously, Farm Boy’s Kettle-cooked Potato Chips won their "Crunchy Cravings" poll, which are cut from Canadian-grown, farm-fresh, russet potatoes, certified gluten-free, and available in a variety of different flavours.

Chips also took several non-crunchy categories, as the Farm Boy Tortilla Chips came out as the "Favourite Gluten-Free Find," which are available in different flavours like Ancient Grains, Blue Corn, or Lime. Building off their original potato chip, their new Crinkle-Cut Chips came out as the winner of the "Fave New Find."

The crinkle cut and tortilla chips are the perfect vessel for dipping into Farm Boy Authentic Lebanese Hummus — which won the "Fave Dip, Spread, or Sauce."

Treats to crush your sweet tooth

No meal is ever complete without a dessert, and there are plenty of Farm Boy faves to complete your next dinner.

Voted the best dessert or "Fave Sweet Tooth Saver," Farm Boy Loaf Cakes are always made from scratch. While their three staple flavours Banana Chocolate, Chocolate Zucchini, and Lemon Thyme are available year-round, there are also seasonal cakes to keep things fresh.

Plant-based eaters don’t need to stress, because Farm Boy Sorbet is the "Fave Plant-Based Bite," made with fresh fruits and filtered water to make smooth and tangy frozen treats.

A seasonal sensation, Farm Boy’s Sweet Apple Cider beat out year-round products as the “Fave Drink.” Using fresh-picked apples from Dundela, Ontario, be sure to keep your eye out so you don’t miss its rotation into the store.

Get dinner on the table quicker

Because many Farm Boy products are made in-house at their grocery store locations, their pre-made meals never suffer from the "what you ordered vs. what you got" problem.

Made with high-quality meats and unique ingredients, the way Farm Boy Gourmet Burgers go above and beyond has helped them become the "Favourite Grilling Go-To" — available in Bacon & Cheddar, Caramelized Onion & Swiss, and Thai Turkey, just to name a few.

If you’re looking for the ultimate comfort food, Farm Boy's authentic European-style perogies won this year, using hand-made dough that's stuffed with creamy, pillowy mashed potatoes — coming in six different varieties.

Farm Boy's salad bar is always on point, which is why their pre-made salads have won out as the "Fave Chef-Ready Meal." With so many different varieties, the salads are always made with the freshest produce, meats, grains, cheeses, and their beloved salad dressings.

The greatest of all time — soup

Soup is the ultimate comfort food, and with over 20 different varieties, and new recipes getting added constantly, it's no surprise that Farm Boy soups have warmed up Ontarian's hearts to steal the top spot as the "All-Time Fan Fave" product this year.

These soups are always made fresh in small batches by Farm Boy chefs with high-quality, simple ingredients. Some staple flavours include Beef Barley, Butternut Squash, and Hearty Minestrone — with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options available for anyone to enjoy.

Now that you have your shopping list ready, go find your local Farm Boy location and see for yourself if these products are worth the hype.