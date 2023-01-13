Holts Cafe is hosting a one-of-a-kind Lunar New Year experience in Toronto

While the Western New Year has come and gone, there's still another new year's celebration to look forward to that will help brighten up your January: Lunar New Year.

In Toronto, this means special meal deals, parties and other festivities to celebrate the start of a new lunar calendar — and among them is a special Lunar New Year-inspired afternoon tea at Holt Renfrew that you'll definitely want to add to your list of must-do events for the occasion.

As of January 7, Holts Café Bloor, Yorkdale and Vancouver are hosting the unique event, with chef-created menus inspired by classic Chinese dishes and traditional Lunar New Year offerings.

Each of the three locations will have its own unique menu, available daily by reservation for only $60 per person at the Yorkdale location, and $65 per person at the Bloor Street location. Delectable sweet and savoury items will be accompanied by teas from Sloane Fine Teas to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Diners can enjoy dishes laden with meaning, like the Crystal Shrimp Dumplings and Lobster & Prawn Toast. Prawns, or "har" in Cantonese, indicate that you'll have lots of laughter and happiness in the new year since you’ll be full of "har har," while cooked Lobster is red in colour, signifying prosperity.

There are also unique twists on classic Afternoon Tea food items, like Pandan & Coconut flavoured Macarons, and Jasmine Mist Tea with Coconut Scones, which are all part of a menu that was carefully designed in collaboration with cultural experts.

"We began offering Afternoon Tea a few years ago to our guests on special occasions and holidays as a way for friends, families and loved ones to enjoy a beautifully crafted experience at the Holts Cafés," the brand says of its new Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea.

"It felt natural to bring our Afternoon Tea tradition to the table for Lunar New Year. It gives our chefs a chance to express their creativity and to honour the different foods that are traditionally offered during the Lunar New Year festival."

The special menu makes for the ultimate Lunar New Year afternoon tea experience, all in a characteristically luxurious, Holt Renfrew fashion. But to take part, you'll need to make your reservation soon, as the event is only available until January 29.

You can see all menus and location details online for this reservation-only experience. And remember to follow Holts Café on Instagram to see what tasty new experiences they'll be offering next.