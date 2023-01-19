Here's a stress-free way to plan and book your dream European vacation

With its rich history, diverse cuisine, and magnificent beauty, jetting off to Europe is at the top of many travellers' bucket lists. But let’s be honest, the planning and organization that comes with the ultimate dream trip can get a little intense.

From booking flights and local transportation options, to finding the right hotels and activities, it can all be a little daunting. Thankfully, Air Canada Vacations, a one-stop shop for every type of European vacation, is here to make things all the easier.

With various package types ranging from self-guided tours, having your flight and hotels booked for you, or even a flight and a cruise, you'll take the stress out of all that admin by booking a pre-planned European vacation.

Let's be clear: this is not a vacation on a coach bus, going from city to city. These planned vacations give you the autonomy to explore each destination at your own pace, so you can be sure your travel experience will not only be stress-free, but one to truly remember.

Tours in Europe include round-trip flights, hotel accommodations, daily breakfasts, various activities or excursions, and Aeroplan points accumulation. Meanwhile, select tour packages include local flights or train travel, as well as private airport and train station transfers.

With this in mind, we put together a list of some of the best tours Air Canada Vacations has to offer in Europe.

Home to some of the world’s most legendary relics and ruins, Greece is brimming with culture and history. With plenty of tours to choose from, you can step back in time at the glorious remnants of temples in Olympia and Delphi, wander the charming streets of quaint fishing villages, or relax on white sand beaches under sunny skies.

Discover the unique character of the country’s beautiful islands with the Island Discovery tour, a 12-day tour beginning in Athens, Greece's bustling capital city, before taking off for Mykonos, Paros, and Santorini.

Energetic and vibrant, Portugal is a picture-perfect destination. Visitors can enjoy its rich culture and beauty by absorbing local art and fado music in the capital city of Lisbon, enjoying Port wine in Porto, or exploring golden beaches and hidden coves in the coastal region of the Algarve.

Air Canada Vacations offers a number of different tours that show you the best of the vast country, including the Portugal North to South tour, which takes you on an incredible train journey, stopping in all three of the above locations and allowing you to take in some breathtaking views along the way.

This tour includes a Tuk Tuk sightseeing tour as well as a gastronomy experience in Lisbon, making it the ideal way to experience everything the city has to offer.

There's more to Italy than pizza, pasta, and gelato (although we would argue these are three reasons to go in themselves). From Roman ruins to Renaissance art, there is so much to do and see here -- and Air Canada Vacations' 9-day Wonders of Italy tour allows you to soak it all up.

Take a high-speed train ride throughout the sunny countryside, as you make your way to Rome to witness the Colosseum in all its glory, visit the birthplace of Renaissance masters in Florence, and stop in Venice to cruise its romantic canals.

Italy is also the home of some of the best coffee in the world, so, whichever one of Air Canada Vacations' top Italian tours you choose, be sure to visit some of the country's many charming cafes for your morning caffeine kick.

It doesn't get much better than late-night dinners and bar hopping in elegant Spanish cities. Say hola to sipping on sangria and indulging in authentic tapas and paella as you discover what a fiesta really is. Here, you'll also discover ancient villages, such as Toledo, glorious Baroque architecture, and countless beaches to lounge upon.

Tick them all off your list with the Hola Madrid tour, a 9-day exploration of Spain's capital, which features a panoramic tour of the exciting city and a full-day excursion to Toledo.

Feel like venturing further? There are several other Spanish tours to choose from that will take you to iconic destinations like the sun-soaked Costa del Sol region or the bustling metropolis of Barcelona.

If you can't decide on just one part of Europe to explore, what better way to discover the continent than from the comfort of a cruise ship?

Air Canada Vacations' Flight & Cruise packages include return flights and cruise, so you can relax knowing everything is taken care of as you sail through the blue waters of the Mediterranean, the historic Greek Islands, and the rugged ancient coast of Ireland. Experience the magic of going to sleep after a day of exploration and waking up in a brand-new country.

The 8-night When In Rome: Western Mediterranean cruise is the perfect way to discover all of your dream destinations in one trip. Beginning by crossing the western Mediterranean from the canals of Venice, you'll travel to the picturesque ports of Naples, Amsterdam, Barcelona and more.

In addition to its exciting European tours, Air Canada Vacations also offers Flight & Hotel packages for those who wish to have maximum freedom while discovering the continent at their own pace.

Ready to book your dream European destinations and dates? For more information about Air Canada Vacations, click here.