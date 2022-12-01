Toronto's Harry Rosen has your holiday shopping covered with gifts for every type of man

With the snow having finally made its appearance in Toronto, the holidays are quickly becoming top of mind, with only another few weeks to get your shopping in — yes, even for those hard-to-please people on your list.

While partners, fathers, brothers, friends and the other men in your life may sometimes be tight-lipped about what they want, you can never go wrong with durable, quality items from trusted brands like the ones at Toronto's own Harry Rosen, for all types of men:

If he loves to travel

If he travels a lot for work — or if the cold weather already has him thinking ski trips and beach vacations — then he'll love to unwrap a new Tumi suitcase, PKG duffel bag (which even converts to a garment bag when needed), Montblanc passport holder or the New York Times' comprehensive 36 Hours, Europe handbook.

Harry Rosen has a ton of gifting ideas for your globetrotter that will make him excited to take flight.

If his style is more timeless and classic

The sophisticated man who doesn't buy into fast fashion or the passing trends is, in his essence, the ultimate Harry Rosen man, meaning that shopping for him at the store will be the easiest box to check off your list.

Classic Ralph Lauren sweaters, stylish shirts, suede gloves, scarves and more abound; or splurge on a cashmere suit or leather Tom Ford briefcase.

If the outdoors are his thing

It may be chilly out now, but with an array of down puffer jackets, hiking boots, hats, socks, gloves, flannels and more, it's easy to get him the layers he needs to get out and explore all year round.

Whether you're trying to spend less or splurge, Harry Rosen has practical gear from recognizable brands like Canada Goose, Benson and Mackage.

If the gym is his second home

We all know that everyone is going to be renewing their fitness goals come January, which makes the athleticwear and accessories at Harry Rosen quite fitting for everyone, even those who aren't always the biggest gym buffs.

A nice pair of joggers, active tees, running shoes, or some essentials like a water bottle, mat and foam roller make the perfect gift to get them inspired to stay active this coming year.

You can even get him an entire gym-in-a-bag set from Greyson to make it easier, and, of course, a Garmin smartwatch so he can track his progress.

If he's more casual or cozy

If he's more of a night-in than a night-out type of man, it may feel impossible to buy for him.

But Harry Rosen has a slew of gifts for the chill homebody and those that love self-care, from the popular Jack Black skincare set, Bolin Webb Razor and Tom Ford candle to slippers, comfy sweatshirt sets and luxurious cashmere robes (or non-cashmere for a lower price point).

The retailer also has a huge variety of eau de parfums from brands like Floris of London, Tom Ford and Bon Parfumeur, so you're bound to find his signature scent.

And for when the casual homebody does venture out, there is a wide selection of casualwear to shop from, whether you're looking for apparel like New Balance sneakers, Psycho Bunny tees and fun boxer briefs or housewares like a Moscow mule set, personal draft beer dispenser and coffee table books.