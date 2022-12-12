Here's how to help brave kids in Toronto who can't be home for the holidays

While you're making your list and checking it twice this season, there's one very important group of people that you should make sure you're not forgetting: the kids on the Brave List at SickKids.

This time of year at SickKids, there's no naughty or nice list, only the Brave — and there's an extra special way you can support patients receiving life-saving care at the hospital, through a program called Get Better Gifts.

Get Better Gifts are the perfect way to bring kids on the Brave List a spark of joy, with options like Stocking Surprises, Music Therapy and Virtual Reality Therapy, Learning with Librarians, and tons of other events and activities that you can help fund directly with your support.

How lovely would it be for a child spending their holidays at SickKids to be able to bake and decorate an adorable gingerbread house, just like they would at home? Or for them to be treated to a basket of toys or some new arts & crafts supplies so they can get creative and take their mind off of treatments and tests?

These Get Better Gifts are crucial to providing moments of comfort, distraction and a little bit of fun to those little ones who are spending the most wonderful time of year in the hospital, farther away from loved ones and the usual treats and festivities that come with the gathering season.

It's also a heartfelt way to remind these brave patients that people around the city and abroad are thinking of them. And, select gifts — such as Handmade Hanukkah and the Holiday Gift Bundle — are also being matched up until December 24 this year, so your donation goes even further!

You can also purchase a Get Better Gift in honour of a loved one. They'll receive a greeting card including a personal message from you to let them know that a SickKids gift has been purchased on their behalf, and how the donation will help patients stay strong in the face of unimaginable challenges.

You can support with a Get Better Gift for patients on SickKids' Brave List today at www.GetBetterGifts.ca.