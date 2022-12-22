Find out how your holiday donation can go much further at SickKids in Toronto

If you're looking for the perfect way to spread merriment, joy and love this holiday season beyond just those closest to you, the little ones at SickKids could always use your support — especially those that have to spend this time of year in the hospital rather than at home with loved ones.

For kids currently receiving life-saving care, Get Better Gifts are integral to keeping spirits high over the holidays, providing moments of comfort, distraction and joy, with a bunch of fun options to choose from.

And this year, select gifts are being matched, meaning your donation can go twice as far.

When you purchase a Get Better Gift, you support different areas of the hospital, whether it be buying materials for Gingerbread Decorating or Arts & Crafts Supplies, funding educational programs, or things like a visit from therapeutic clowns, who keep essential smiles and giggles going at SickKids.

These activities are beloved by kids like Owen, who is one of the hospital's brave patients.

Owen was born prematurely at only 29 weeks, spending much of his early life in the hospital with severe health issues.

Over his medically complex life, the six-year-old has courageously undergone a number of surgeries, been through his fair share of emergencies, and has been admitted to hospital countless times — in fact, he's had to spend more time in the hospital than out of it.

In the treatments for his dysmotility, which affects his digestive system, Owen has to be hooked up to a pump for 15 hours at a time to ensure he gets the nutrients he needs. It's something no kid should ever have to face, but despite it all, he's known around SickKids as an incredibly happy boy.

Owen's favourite Get Better Gifts include Therapeutic Family and Play Spaces, Heartfelt Family Events, and especially Music Therapy, which keeps him smiling.

For Owen, Get Better Gifts help to make sure he never misses out on the fun and excitement of the holiday season.

Select gifts — such as Stocking Surprise, Handmade Hanukkah, and Learning with Librarians — are also being matched up until December 24 this year, so your donation goes way further.

And, you can purchase a Get Better Gift on behalf of someone else, like that one family member or friend who is hard to buy for. You can even download a greeting card to send them with a personalized message from you, along with an explanation of what their gift is supporting at SickKids, and how it will help its most courageous patients!

Purchase your Get Better Gifts today at www.GetBetterGifts.ca.