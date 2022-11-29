Here's how you can put your money where it counts in Toronto this Giving Tuesday

While you may have just finished your shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the true way to acknowledge and celebrate the spirit of this season is by giving back on the day that comes after: Giving Tuesday.

The ever-growing global generosity movement, if you haven't heard of it, involves simple acts of "doing good," whether it be volunteering time, goods or funds to those who are less fortunate.

And for this Giving Tuesday — which is today, November 29 — there are so many worthy causes here in Toronto to support, such as the internationally renowned Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), where the youngest and most vulnerable patients across the GTA and beyond receive life-saving care every day.

Giving your dollars to the institution this Tuesday means helping the youngest children who require surgical, emergency and life-sustaining care, and more. Donations will go toward building a new SickKids by adding more beds for critically ill newborns, funding smart technology and purchasing mobile diagnostic machines, amongst other things.

This year, SickKids Foundation's goal is to raise $300,000, which is possible with your support! That's because every dollar raised from the public on Giving Tuesday will be tripled thanks to a 3x-match on donations.

You can be sure that giving will make a meaningful, life-changing impact on the lives of the tiniest of SickKids patients, who will be able to receive care in a new state-of-the-art facility with the best technology and resources possible because of your help.

Whether it's just the cost of a coffee or something more, supporting with any amount you're able to is the perfect way to honour the kindness, selflessness and warmth of the holidays.

You can donate online today to help SickKids patients this Giving Tuesday, either through a one-time gift or by becoming a monthly donor.