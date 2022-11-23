Toronto is getting its first Christmas tree market bar just in time for the holidays

While some might feel a little melancholy to see the looming signs of winter's arrival, it's hard not to feel excited about what one could consider the absolute best time of the year: holiday season.

Even the biggest Scrooges can't deny the magic of December in Toronto, with all of the fun of ice skating, taking in the twinkling lights and decorations around the city and browsing the beautiful holiday shopping windows for gifts to put under the tree.

And ah, yes, the tree!

Getting a real Christmas tree is a whole adventure unto itself, and it should probably be the first step in your holiday itinerary. Luckily, there's now a new place where you can grab one while also getting into the spirit (and spirits) of the season, right downtown.

This year marks the first-ever Jameson Tree Lot at the always-bustling STACKT Market in Toronto.

Not only can you head to the indoor-outdoor venue to pick out your Christmas tree without having to trek outside the city, but you can also imbibe in some custom-made delicious cocktails crafted with Jameson Irish Whiskey — like the holiday favourite, the Hot Toddy — while enjoying some live music and getting into some epic games around a cozy fire.

Guests are invited to not only enjoy some drinks and pick out a tree, but also widen their circle and relish in the celebratory atmosphere — because inclusiveness, kinship and belonging are at the heart of the season, which is definitely better shared with a glass of Jameson whiskey in hand, surrounded by loved ones new and old.

Every 4-foot to 5-foot tree from the lot is available for just $30 and will come wrapped and ready to carry home in a customized, limited-edition Jameson bag for easy transportation. (Trees are limited in quantity, so you'll want to hurry down to secure yours.)

The best part of the whole experience is that it aligns itself with the heart and soul of this season by actually giving back to the community— all proceeds from the Jameson Tree Lot will go to the Fort York Food Bank, which provides low-income residents with groceries and hot meals.

So pull up a chair, gather 'round and widen the circle while enjoying the holiday season and sharing a moment with the ones you lean in to listen to, and the ones you lean back to laugh with.

Come get your perfect tree, savour some yummy drinks and warm up around the fire at 28 Bathurst Street from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 1 and Friday Dec. 2, 12 noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 3 and 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 4.