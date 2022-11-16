Here's how Canadian entrepreneurs can win $25,000 for their startup

Since leaving the NBA, former all-star Metta World Peace has jumped into the worlds of tech business and digital marketing. Partnering with Artest Management Group (AMG), he’s been able to learn from the ground up how hard it is to start a business without any support or funding.

Looking to help those who may not have the education or support, Metta created The Pitch, an online contest where an up-and-coming startup will be awarded $25,000 — without losing any equity — and the chance to get one-on-one advice from Metta and his investment committee.

For the contest, he’s partnered with Orbiiit — a social media platform and an online competition system that helps creative businesses get discovered and win life-changing opportunities.

As he is putting together a $1 billion fund early next year, this is a great opportunity for founders, entrepreneurs, and startups to showcase their vision to the former NBA All Star.

Entering the contest is simple. Once entrepreneurs have created an account on Orbiiit, they’ll have to upload their video pitch to their YouTube channel.

Entrepreneurs have some creative flexibility in how they can approach the pitch — be it an investor trailer, a simple slideshow, or even a short video of themselves explaining the company. But the goal is to stand out and be engaging.

After finishing the application process and once the public voting starts, entrepreneurs will get a unique link from their profile entry’s dashboard to gather votes from friends, family, and fans. While people are only allowed to vote once, there will be “Power Votes” available for $1 — with all proceeds going towards Metta’s partner charity Artest University.

The startups with the most votes will make it to the final round, judged by a panel including Metta World Peace, former Canada rugby team member Akio Tyler, and angel investor and startup coach Lisa Yu.

And the winner gets the money as well as the one-on-one meeting.

To learn more about the competition, or details on how to enter, visit Orbiiit’s website.