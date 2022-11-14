You can play a role in the City of Toronto's net zero by 2040 climate action plan

As the impacts of climate change become harder to ignore, residents may feel curious about reducing their carbon footprint, wondering what they can do as individuals.

In Toronto, where the city has indeed declared a climate emergency, home heating is actually a big part of the problem. But, homeowners can help change that by taking a few steps.

The first is, of course, moving away from natural gas for home heating. Switching to an electric heat pump, which uses clean electricity, is the biggest change homeowners can make to help address the climate crisis, the city says.

Another hot tip is to ensure your place is properly sealed and insulated from the roof to the foundation to prevent heat loss and moisture-related problems, which only increases energy use! (This move will not only help lower your carbon footprint, but also your energy bill.)

And thirdly, doors and windows account for up to 25 per cent of heating or cooling loss if they're old and inefficient, so upgrading them can help reduce your usage and again, your energy bill, a great deal.

The best place to start is by getting an EnerGuide home energy assessment to see what areas of your home should be improved.

Toronto homeowners! #DYK 75 % of your neighbours have already disconnected their downspouts to save money, water and reduce basement flooding? You too can benefit. Learn more: https://t.co/Rd0ueZXdMo pic.twitter.com/swgmkMr2kA — Live Green Toronto (@LiveGreenTO) September 28, 2022

Did you know that the City of Toronto offers loans and incentives for home renovations that help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Take the Home Energy Loan Program (HELP), for example, which offers loans to help Toronto homeowners improve their property with retrofits, like electric heat pumps, insulation, new windows, rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging and more.

While these updates do take some commitment, they really can help Toronto reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2040, and more importantly, help save the planet. There is truly something that everyone can do, big or small, to live green.

Follow the hashtags #LiveGreenToronto and #TransformTO to be a part of the movement and learn more about all of the incentives available from the City and other sources at BetterHomesTO.