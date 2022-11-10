Here's how to get a discount on the perfect night out in Toronto

It can be so easy, going back to the same old spots for a night out in Toronto, whether it's your favourite restaurant with that go-to meal or your most-frequented local haunt for some drinks afterwards.

But if you're looking for something new to add to your plans, blogTO has you covered with a discount at Canadian Stage, the city's largest contemporary theatre company that is now showing the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "Choir Boy."

And you can get drinks too, on us!

From the Oscar-winning writer of the groundbreaking Moonlight, "Choir Boy" follows a young gay Black man who leads his school's gospel choir, but has to contend with the prestigious institution's traditions as he comes of age.

Full of stunning acapella songs and touching on crucial, timely themes, the production is coming to the totally beautiful Bluma Appel Theatre this fall, and you can get 25 per cent off great seats for the first six showings with the code BLOGTO25. Plus, if you're one of the first 100 to buy, it includes a drink with each ticket bought!

It's the first time the renowned production is in Toronto, and the big return of Canadian Stage since the pandemic, so you won't want to miss out.

And with the St. Lawrence Market, Hockey Hall of Fame, and tons of bars and restaurants within a few minutes' walk, it's the perfect addition to your next entertaining night out.

Also at the theatre in the coming months is the world premiere of "Fall On Your Knees," the theatrical adaptation of the hit novel by Canadian writer Ann-Marie MacDonald, which made it into Oprah's Book Club.

Buy your discounted tickets for "Choir Boy" online now, and while you're at it, grab some early for "Fall On Your Knees," which premieres in January, before it sells out.