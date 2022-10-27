Canada's largest exhibition for living well is back in Toronto for the first time in three years

While the CNE may be long over, there's another event hitting the Exhibition Place this weekend that you won't want to miss.

The ZoomerShow is Canada's largest show for those looking to live better and age well, and it's making its big return to the Enercare Centre after a three-year hiatus.

Come peruse through hundreds of exhibitors with the latest products and services in the worlds of fitness, health, finance, travel, tech and more, and listen to tons of expert guest speakers discuss how to best manage and invest your money, how to ensure optimal nutrition for a healthier life, and more.

Shop jewellery, art, homewares, gifts, or book your next big trip! Get active with OneTV's Anjelica Scannura & Master Dao, or hang in the wine-tasting lounge — there's so much to see, do, try and buy on both days.

There are also tons of free goodies to be had, whether you want to test out a new skincare treatment, snack on some food samples or grab some products to try out at home.

And, the entertainment is complimentary, too: live music from Canadian Music Hall of Famer Andy Kim and funky jazz by Shuffle Demons, fashion shows from Canadian supermodel Monika Schnarre, group fitness, an Elvis tribute and even line dancing.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 29 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 30. Tickets are available online now for just $15, and entry is free for CARP members plus one guest.