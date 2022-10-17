Here's where to get a specialty facial to optimize your skin care routine in Toronto

If you've been wanting to take your skin health seriously and elevate that skincare routine, but you're not exactly sure where to start, one of the first (and best) steps you can take is meeting with an esthetician to assess which treatments and products might be right for you.

And for that, in Toronto, there is no place quite like Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, which has a whopping 27 locations across the GTA as well as a presence in three other provinces, plus a ton of services to choose from.

While some may see a facial as a luxury, it's just one part of taking care of your skin's hygiene, health and appearance, and can help with all sorts of skin concerns.

Go with the signature Classic Facial to address general issues like acne, fine lines and wrinkles, skin congestion, lack of radiance and more.

But that's just the beginning. Hand & Stone has a number of advanced, specialty facials that hyper-focus on particular problems.

If anti-aging is your goal, there's the Rejuvenating Facial, complete with an antioxidant mask for a healthy glow. Then there is the Hydrating Facial for dryness; Detox Facial for acne; the Well-Being Facial for stress; the Sensitive Skin Facial for pH balance; and the Brightening Facial for dull complexion and pigmentation.

There is even a special Collagen Facial to get the ultimate in firmness and elasticity; a Special Facial for those suffering from rosacea; and three types of LED Light Therapy Facials, which are like boot camps for your skin.

Beyond that, you can also have a microdermabrasion or chemical peel session to reveal new layers of fresh radiance. And, there are special facials just for men and teens, too.

So put your best face forward by meeting with a Hand & Stone esthetician today, and get some guidance on what your skin's specific needs are and the best possible path for your skincare journey - you're definitely in good hands!