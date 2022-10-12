Scotiabank is giving students the chance to win a $30,000 scholarship

With inflation, rising rental prices, increasing tuition rates and more, this school year may be one of the toughest financially for students in Canada, who are eager to get back on campus after so many years of lockdown and virtual learning.
That's why Scotiabank is making things a little easier with special promotions directed specifically at those embarking on higher learning, which can unfortunately come with a price tag that's difficult on some, and downright prohibitive for others.
This fall, Scotiabank is offering a unique student banking bundle with tons of perks to earn up to $150**.
A $75 cash welcome bonus for new Student Banking Advantage® Plan customers, 1,250 Scene+ points if you sign up for the Scene+™ Visa* card and 1,250 Scene+ points for the MomentumPLUS Savings Account and a bonus 5,000 Scene+ points when you open all three accounts.
Easily pay for textbooks, lunch breaks, coffee runs and more with a new student plan from Scotiabank.
The Student Banking Advantage Plan is a worry-free account perfect for post-secondary, with no monthly account fee (1), unlimited debit transactions and Interac† e-Transfer transactions (2), and more.
The Scene+ loyalty benefits are the icing on the cake, with one Scene+ point earned on every $5 spent on daily purchases and for every $1 spent at Cineplex (3). The points can then be redeemed toward entertainment, dining, travel, shopping, and banking — some important freebies when everything keeps getting progressively pricier (4).
Along with the student plans, Scotiabank is also giving a couple lucky learners a whopping $30,000 each to help pay for their studies through the Scotia Funds Your Future contest* - which ends on January 31, 2023!
The Scotia Funds Your Future contest is giving away $30,000 each to two lucky students.
Any eligible student in Canada, customer or not, can easily apply for the offer online. The more accounts you sign up for, the more entries you can earn, with a maximum of six chances for the scholarship prize!
The financial institution will select one domestic and one international student to win and have their worries — and the strain on their wallets — eased with a scholarship that will help them focus on their studies instead of stressing about their finances.
Enter on Scotiabank's website and make an in-branch appointment for your best chance to win, and save, with the bank's one-of-a-kind student banking options.
Things our lawyers want you to know
