Here's how to get a free month of rent at Toronto's most luxurious rental building

While the days of apartment buildings offering free rent and other incentives during the pandemic are long-gone, there is still at least one building, The Parker by Fitzrovia, that's offering new residents some phenomenal move-in perks — along with 24-hour, hotel-quality service to perfectly appointed suites.

The Parker is one of the latest additions to the bustling corner of Yonge and Eglinton, with a prime midtown setting surrounded by amazing restaurants, nightlife, multiple transit options, and all that you could want from the city.

But the location isn't the only alluring feature of this upscale building, it boasts remarkable resort-style amenities, making The Parker unlike any rental building you've ever been in before.

Residents can indulge in a lavish penthouse rooftop infinity pool with designer cabanas, loungers, and lush seasonal plantings. Directly beside the pool is a terrace lounge with commercial-grade barbecues for some awesome rooftop cookouts.

Ready to elevate your fitness game? The Parker's two-story penthouse-level official Hammer Strength® Fitness Centre features the very best in pro cardio and strength training equipment. The space has a separate spin and yoga sanctuary offering panoramic views of the city.

The building takes its amenity offering even further, with a pet spa for your furry family members, and a two-lane bowling alley and arcade room ready for fun and games.

Then there's the opulent double-height penthouse Sky Lounge — the ultimate selfie opportunity with its feature staircase and custom chandelier — plus an Entertainment Kitchen for all your private party needs.

Also on deck is a kids' playroom with a custom tree playhouse, Greenhouse organic cold-pressed juice (sold at a discount to residents, no less!), and 10 DEAN, a third-wave specialty café and bar where residents get 20 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Parker is currently leasing Studio, 1-Bedroom, 2-Bedroom and 3-Bedroom suites which come equipped with the best of the best: soaring 9-foot ceilings, stainless-steel KitchenAid® appliances including French-door fridges, quartz countertops and full slab backsplashes, in-suite washers and dryers, and even wine refrigerators – the list truly goes on.

And speaking of discounts and deals for Parker tenants, there are plenty: 10 per cent off at Structube, complementary medical services from Cleveland Clinic Canada, and a whopping $1,700 in move-in perks that include $1,200 in complimentary in-suite 1Gig WiFi by Rogers and a $500 gift card from Structube to furnish your new home.

While the rest of the benefits are in perpetuity for tenants, the welcome bonuses, including one month of free rent, are only being offered for a limited time — so if lavish hotel-quality rental living intrigues you, book your private leasing tour today - you won't be disappointed!