Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
weed delivery toronto

Why Kindling Cannabis delivery beats Uber Eats

Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
It's certainly not a stretch to say that Toronto is a fan of legalized bud, with a stunning number of cannabis dispensaries, head shops and more to choose from in any given neighbourhood.

But whether you're an everyday or occasional consumer, nothing beats the convenience of getting your product delivered right to you — and that's where Kindling comes in.

weed delivery torontoHaving just landed in Toronto, these cannabis experts offer fast, fully-trackable, discreet, safe, carbon-conscious and, perhaps most importantly, free weed delivery from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., 7 days per week, at your fingertips!

You can visit ShopKindling.ca for a fast and easy ordering experience, and your delivery will arrive super fast, in under an hour. You can chat and get questions answered via the online Kindling Concierge, and use the Collections and Experience Guides to help browse.

kindling torontoKindling is also set on making sure your experience is as great as it can be, offering special curated Collections based on the vibe and mood you're going for, whether it's for a chill evening in, a big night out, a productive morning or a creative day ahead.

kindling torontoAnd, with a broad selection of all different kinds of products featuring varying THC potencies, cannabinoid types and terpene profiles, you'll definitely find what you need.

kindling torontoFlower, prerolls, concentrates, oils, capsules, edibles, vapes, topicals, beverages, accessories — you can definitely find it all in-store or at ShopKindling.ca, offering free one-hour delivery.

weed delivery torontoVisit ShopKindling.ca to peruse the menu, get some recommendations from the non-judgemental Kindling Concierge, or just learn more, wherever you may be on your cannabis journey.

Fareen Karim
