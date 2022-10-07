Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario wine

Find the perfect VQA Ontario wine match for your next event

Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The world of wine can seem like an intimidating one, but you don't need to be a master sommelier to enjoy a few glasses or to find the best pairing for your next meal or occasion — especially when we've got a world-class wine region right in our own backyard.

With hundreds of diverse options, VQA Wines of Ontario are perfect for holiday dinners, family get-togethers and parties that are coming up in the chillier months.

Whether you have a tried-and-true wine preference or are looking for a new flavour experience, the VQA Matchmaker online tool can help you find a delicious match for any event, big or small. It also makes it a breeze to order direct from VQA wineries.

The VQA Matchmaker tool has so many convenient features - search for your favourite wine style, whether red, white, sparkling, or rosé. You can also discover flavour profiles, compare styles, and share your picks with friends.

For even more choices, shop by price, size, region and awards won, easily. Then, find out where to purchase your selections, either directly from the winery, or through your local LCBO.

All VQA wines are crafted in this great province using 100 per cent Ontario-grown grapes, and there are hundreds of local options to try right here at home.

So here's to adventure! Don't forget to bring VQA Wines of Ontario as a special guest to your next gathering.

Lead photo by

VQA Wines of Ontario
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

Here's how Capital One Canada can help you believe in your dreams

Find the perfect VQA Ontario wine match for your next event

An internationally-renowned show is coming to Toronto for a limited time

This Toronto company is looking at home renovations in a whole new way

Here's how to stay calm and confident in Toronto's bonkers real estate market

Tim Hortons now has a new and exclusive clothing line to wear on your Tims Runs

Returning empty alcohol containers at The Beer Store puts cash back in your pocket

You can now go on a scavenger hunt for free Canadian Tire money hidden around Toronto