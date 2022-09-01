This popular Markham gelato spot is offering amazing services for your next big event

When lockdown forced Toronto-area businesses to shutter for months on end, many of them were quick to think on their feet and find new, alternative ways of operating and staying afloat, such as Love Gelato, which started offering specialty product boxes called "Love Boxes" for pickup and delivery.

Ideas like those and a shift to online sales through channels like Instagram made a solid ground for recovery, and with the worst days of the pandemic far behind us, the beloved Markham gelateria has been able to transition back into what it did best in the before times — events!

Yes, if you're a dessert lover looking for the perfect local business to cater or provide other services for your next party or function, look no further than Love Gelato, who are back in action, doing what they do best.

In great taste, they have packages to fit all budgets ranging from prepackaged cups with a custom-wrapped cooler, to full-out affogato cafe and gelato bars. These offerings are sure to satisfy all of your friends, coworkers or guests at your next shindig.

Love Gelato will leave your and your party mesmerized from freezer setups to ice sculptures. They specialize in holidays, corporate parties, golf tournaments, custom birthdays or any other special occasion!

Part of the experience that makes them unique is the complimentary tasting consultation where you as the client get to pick your flavours and the type of setup.

Love Gelato has over a decade of experience in the events field, providing their services at events for clients ranging from the Toronto Raptors to Ferrari, and from Google to McLaren Toronto.

So if you want some tasty, unique treats at your next event and also want to support local, let the crew at Love Gelato take care of you and your tastebuds.