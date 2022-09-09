Toronto's most famous plant-powered restaurant just opened an amazing new spot

Thirty years after starting out as a modest juice bar at the Queen St. Market, one of Toronto's most popular plant-powered restaurants just opened its eighth location.

Fresh is a well-known destination for the city's best cold-pressed juices, onion rings, Cobb salad, Tiger bowls, Buffalo cauliflower, and plant-based burgers, and now there's a brand new place to get all that goodness.

The Danforth is the newest neighbourhood to get a taste of Fresh, with a location now open at 320 Danforth Ave.

Walk inside and that cool vibe you love about Fresh is in abundance with a custom moss wall, hanging greenery, lots of funky patterns, chill beats, and spacious seating. This location also has a sizeable sidelong patio that's perfectly shaded for sunny days.

Fresh's food is made from scratch using entirely plant-based ingredients, and their juices are intended to have natural healing properties and lots of nutritional value.

Fresh’s mission is to bring mouth-watering, healthy, plant-powered fare to Torontonians every day. Their menu is stocked full of salads and bowls, like fan favourites the Cobb and Supergreen Caesar salads, and the Balance and Powerhouse bowls.

They've also got delicious burgers, fries and onion rings, dips, nachos and avo toast, and tons of shareables, too.

If Saturday and Sunday brunch is more your speed, all dine-in locations now serve the best brunch items including the yogurt + granola bowl, avocado grilled cheese, green eggs burrito and almond butter French toast.

Brunch is served Saturdays, Sundays and Holiday Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Fresh app makes it easy to place an order for pick up or delivery with plenty of customizations available.

You can gain access to exclusive offers, pay online within the app, find locations, and track your delivery.

Fresh has also incorporated retail selections that are available in-store at their Eglinton, Hurontario, Sherway and the new Danforth locations which highlight Fresh's amazing lineup of sauces, dressings and cold press juices.

The whole journey started when Fresh founder Ruth Tal was captivated by a health food store cold-pressing carrot juice in the window.

It wasn't long before she had a juicer of her own and switched to a completely vegan lifestyle.

She actually left university and used her student loan to start up Juice for Life, the venture that would become Fresh.

The first permanent Juice for Life opened in Toronto in 1992, and Tal's first full-service restaurant opened in 1995 with just over 50 seats.

There weren't many vegan restaurants, cookbooks or products out there, leading Fresh to innovate to produce everything from scratch.

Although there are many vegan restaurants, books and substitutes out there today, Fresh is still proudly the original plant-powered restaurant, cooking from scratch and making cold-pressed juices that are well-known and connect with the community, wherever they go next.