Here's how to get up to 20 free meals delivered to your door in Toronto with HelloFresh

If you're sick of spending money on food that ends up going to waste or you're simply stumped on what to cook each night like so many of us are, meal kit service HelloFresh has got you covered with a new sign-up deal just for blogTO readers.

One of the most recognized in the game, the company makes meal planning affordable and convenient for everyone, especially students.

They offer weekly shipments of fresh, perfectly-portioned ingredients for your daily meals, along with easy-to-follow recipes to keep you inspired and cooking, rather than wandering supermarket aisles trying to figure out what to make.

If you're short on time, culinary skills or ideas, the meals - which are produced by culinary experts - can definitely make cooking much more fun, while the pre-portioned ingredients reduce cost and food waste.

Choose a meal plan that delivers new surprise dishes each week, or hand-select each meal from a rotating list for a custom menu — the choice is yours, and it will all be delivered to your doorstep for you to put together at home.

HelloFresh has dinners for every occasion, taste, and craving. Plus, you can round out your weekly meal planning with quick and delicious options for brunch, lunch, dessert, and more

The whole experience makes home cooking easy, fun and affordable. It's a great way to introduce yourself to a wide array of new cuisines and also build your confidence in the kitchen, one meal at a time.

The pre-measured ingredients will even save you some cash because you get just the right amount of ingredients you need, which means less waste. Your wallet will love this and you'll love getting seasonal, quality ingredients without the sticker shock that can sometimes come from the grocery store.

In fact, there are over 35 weekly recipes to choose from so it's easy to find a meal everyone will love.

Those who sign up to get their first box today can get up to 20 meals free with the service using the code BLOG20, just in time for the busy back-to-school season when meal prep and grocery stress should be the last thing on your mind.