Soj Ramsay-Taylor
Posted 2 hours ago
chevrolet bolt euv

This vehicle breaks every electric vehicle myth in the book

For many in the city, the cost to fuel up and set off on four wheels is simply unaffordable. Over the last year, gas prices have been unpredictable and at certain points sky-high with no end in sight. 

Locals had to decide between hopping on the congested Rocket or doing their best with Toronto's haphazard cycling infrastructure. KPMG discovered that 61% of Canadians said gas prices and oil supply issues had convinced them it's time to buy an electric vehicle (EV).

If you have an ecological mindset, choosing an EV might seem like the most logical option. As anyone in the market for a car knows, the choices are overwhelming, plus there's a lot of confusion around whether an EV can truly compare to a classic gas-guzzler. 

Enter General Motors (GM), with a goal to eliminate tailpipe emissions. Huge car manufacturers are taking note of the current climate, making remarkable moves to transition their fleets into greener offerings. 

The new Chevrolet Bolt EUV is that smart, affordable answer, an all-electric crossover that seats five and is sure to go the distance.

chevrolet bolt euv

Chevrolet's Bolt EUV is a dream on four wheels.

You'll get the best in safety and tech innovation too, with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, crossing traffic alerts, WiFi hotspot, and the list goes on.

Here to bust myths about EVs, let's break down some of the most common misnomers associated with the leaders on the road.

Myth 1: You only have a few choices when you pick an EV

False! It's the literal time to shine for the EV because millions of people are interested in making the switch. This means a wealth of options for consumers from most of the big manufacturers, constantly diversifying to keep up with demand. 

For Chevrolet alone, their current EV roster includes the Bolt EUV, Bolt EV, Silverado EV, Blazer EV with the latest release of the Equinox EV. These are names the world already knows and loves, with advanced technology, better safety, great design and affordability to the front!

Myth 2: EVs can only travel short distances

Nope! Long gone are misconceptions that EVs have a short range. The average EV has a range of 320 km. The Chevrolet Bolt EUV can complete day-to-day drives and road trips with ease, and without needing a plug. 

chevrolet bolt euv

From the streets to the beach, the new EVs from Chevvy have you covered.

You can go from Downtown Toronto to the Kawartha Lakes and back on one charge. Heck, you can go to Niagara Falls and back too, with the Bolt EUV maxing out at just under 400 km on that single charge.

Myth 3: Charging the battery is a complicated mess

Wrong again! If you conceptualize charging your EV like you charge your phone overnight, getting to a reliable routine with an EV is easy as pie. Most Canadians will do 80 to 90 per cent of their charging at home.

When you leave home base, you'll benefit from over 16,000 chargers at over 6,000 public charging stations across Canada. Driving to the grocery store or a meeting? Just plug in at the parking lot. 

Hot tip: When you purchase or lease a new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV or Bolt EV, the brand will install a Level 2 (240 volt) home charging outlet, free of charge for eligible customers.

The myChevrolet Mobile App with Energy Assist can also help you plan the best route for your EV, find charging stations for you, check prices and even facilitate payment at participating stations. 

Myth 4: EVs don't stand a chance against Canadian weather

Seasoned drivers know that certain driving styles can impact your fuel efficiency, along with varying weather conditions. How you drive and your climate settings will affect your range on the road, and this applies to both gas and electric vehicles. 

Even during a rough Ontario winter, GM's EVs can hold their own against extreme cold. GM performs most of its cold-weather testing at Kapuskasing Proving Grounds, a facility in a small northern Ontario town that definitely gets chilly.

chevrolet bolt euv

The tech and safety features on board the new Bolt EUV and EV will assist you with every drive.

The rides slated for North American customers are tested 24-hours per day, seven days a week, through rigorous sub-zero temps that can dip as low as -45 C.

These stringent testing conditions ensure GM's electric fleet can withstand the kinds of temperatures most customers will never experience.

So there you have it, four common EV myths busted.

Now the only thing getting between you and your new Bolt EUV is that 30-minute lineup at the gas station.

Lead photo by

Chevrolet
