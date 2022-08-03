You can now get a croffle at Hazukido Yorkville's swanky new Toronto location

If you have a sweet tooth and are looking to try one of the hot, Instagram-worthy food trends that Toronto is known for, then you'll want to add Hazukido Yorkville's new "croffle" to your list.

The specialty Taiwanese croissanterie has just opened a new location in Yorkville — the eighth spot total for the brand in Canada — bringing its gourmet mix between a croissant and a waffle to the neighbourhood for the first time in its chic new digs.

Made with a whopping 64 layers of imported European butter and dough crafted from special Japanese flour, the Euro-Asian croissants are pressed to waffle-shaped perfection and dipped in one of a ton of delicious chocolate flavours, or served with ice cream for a cool summer treat.

Get your croffle topped with white chocolate, dark chocolate, matcha, or be a little more adventurous and try the smoked chicken flavour. And if you're looking to beat the heat, get your dish served with brown sugar, cookies and cream, pure vanilla, vanilla with sprinkles, or mango ice cream.

They also come with the option of a custom sprinkles blend from homegrown brand Sweetapolita, which customers can buy to take home for their own homemade desserts.

Beyond the croffle, you can also choose from a huge menu of over a dozen unique croissants — go savory with ones like the truffle crab, golden cheese or salted egg yolk, or sweet with flavours like raspberry panna cotta, caramel custard or deluxe chocolate — as well as coffee and milk tea.

The new Hazukido Yorkville location at 1200 Bay Street is sure to be a bustling one this season, and has already seen lineups out the door in its first few days of opening.