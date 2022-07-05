This Toronto rental community is hosting a free pop-up gallery showcasing local BIPOC artists

We're right in the middle of Toronto's official Year of Public Art, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting an exhibition showcasing local Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) artists?

Novus, a new rental community in Liberty Village, has designed a space to do just that with its free pop-up art gallery that highlights their commitment to supporting equity, diversity and inclusion.

The free gallery space will feature an ever-rotating selection of original works and prints by 15 BIPOC artists from the city and surrounding areas, including: Sobo Artz, Niyi Adeogun, Chaka Chikodzi, Cobie Cruz, Jibola Fagbamiye, Rudeen Gibson, Tahsine Hassane, Patrick Lightheart, Thomas Sinclair, Shawn Skeir, Ahlena Sultana-McGarry, Neil Ta, Roshni Wijayasinha, Jason Zante and Joe Yunfeng Zhao.

Located on the ground floor at 23 Ordnance Street, near King and Strachan, the gallery is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. from now until the end of August, during which Novus residents and the public can come out to enjoy and support local art, chat with creators, and even buy a piece of their own to take home.

It's the perfect weekend activity for a daytime date, exploration with friends or a solo adventure.

The aforementioned artists not only have work displayed and available for sale in the public gallery — but Novus also commissioned and purchased pieces from each artist participating in the showcase, putting them on-display throughout the rental community's penthouse sky lounge, cafe, games room and other spaces in an effort to show off and honour the diversity that makes the city so amazing.

Along with the gallery, the building also has some other unique, feel-good features that set it apart from your usual rental community including: a resident car-share program, rooftop urban beehives, and a tree-planting initiative, among others.