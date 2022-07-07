A new vegan cream liqueur has hit the Toronto market and it helps a ton of good causes

If you're a vegan or otherwise dairy-free, you usually have to swear off delicious cocktails like Irish coffees, white Russians, mudslides, Espresso Martinis and more depending on the recipe used — but one brand of cream liqueur has changed the game with a new offering in Ontario.

Amarula, loved by the world over, is a South African cream liqueur crafted from its unique exotic Vitamin C-packed marula fruit.

Thankfully for those who don't consume dairy, the brand has just released a plant-based version of the product in Ontario, made instead with coconut milk that perfectly complements the caramel and vanilla notes of the liqueur (as an added bonus, it is also nut and gluten-free!).

Along with helping animals and the planet through consuming a dairy-free alternative, those who imbibe with Amarula can also feel good about the brand's dedication to a slew of great causes, from ongoing sustainability and conservation efforts to empowering communities and women-owned businesses in its origin country.

Specific purpose-driven efforts include employing local women-owned businesses to craft the liqueur's signature bottle tassels through Amarula's Handwork Hub, as well as elephant rehabilitation through an orphanage for the gentle giants in Hoedspruit, South Africa.

The company is also working toward fighting food instability here in Canada by ensuring more edible food gets onto the tables of those who need it by supporting organizations like food banks across the country and Second Harvest.

There's also some more good news in store, which the brand will be sharing in a few weeks, and it'll continue to make you feel great about indulging in this spirit.

You can learn more about upcoming campaigns you can get involved in at AmarulaCanada.ca, and if you're looking for a unique new way to use cream liqueur, Amarula has plant-based recipes, including Margaritas, to try out.

For those of you who love the original Amarula cream liqueur you may also want to try their Red Velvet Cake cocktail with beetroot juice, white chocolate syrup and berry vodka, or their Frozen Peppermint Slush!

Just don't put the new plant-based Amarula in your coffee, it prefers to be served neat, on ice or in a cocktail that pays homage to it coconut cream milk base. Cheers!