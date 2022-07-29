adidas has partnered with the Toronto Caribbean Carnival in a huge way this year

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival is finally back in full force this summer for the first time since lockdown, and the city is already brimming with energy as everyone prepares for the big event this coming weekend.

In celebration of Caribbean culture and the designers, musicians, leaders and more that amplify it all right here in Toronto, adidas Canada has come on board for this year's party, partnering with long-running band Carnival Nationz to launch a new capsule collection especially for the event, among other things.

The gem of the collection is an exclusive local shirt that celebrates 40 years of soca music by honouring the Trinidadian "king of soca" Machel Montano, who will also be performing on the adidas x Carnival Nationz parade truck this year.

On and around the truck, attendees can expect to see the stunning costumes that interpret this year's theme from Carnival Nationz designers who have, as usual, worked their magic to bring the festivities to life with all of the colours, textures and details passionately rendered into wearable works of art.

The event, which many still refer to as Caribana, includes multiple showcases and dances at a number of different venues over July 28 - 31, with the Grand Parade taking place along 3.5 km of Lake Shore Blvd. from Exhibition Place on Saturday, July 30.