10 restaurant patios you need to try in Toronto this summer

If you're looking to hit up a patio at a Toronto restaurant this summer, OpenTable has hundreds of restaurants to choose from with a wide variety of outdoor dining options to discover.

The online restaurant reservation company recently named the 21 Greatest Restaurants Around Toronto and many of them, spanning several cultures and cuisines, come with outdoor spaces to eat and drink. And remember, you don't need a reason, you just need a restaurant!

Here are some restaurant patios to try in Toronto this summer.

Located on the 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel, this rooftop has one of the best views of the CN Tower. Along with a small pool and sleek outdoor furniture, expect show-stopping summer cocktails and dishes like tuna tartare and calamari.

This restaurant in the King West area dishes out some wholesome farm-to-table fare in a rustic environment serving modern Canadian dishes like the Fenwood Farms Chicken or Sheldon Creek Milk Ricotta. Their lovely patio overlooks Wellington St.

This vegetarian restaurant chain is locally famous for their onion rings and rice bowls among other things. Their location at Queen and Crawford definitely has the nicest patio of the bunch and is heated and covered for when the weather doesn't cooperate.

This chilled-out German beer garden just south of the Rogers Centre is just the place for a casual drink and a good time on the huge patio. They often have pregame specials and weekly entertainment, and the menu is brimming with dishes that add a Canadian twist to German-style foods.

This popular restaurant near College and Dovercourt is the place for sophisticated Italian fare. Share budget-friendly items like wood-fired pizza or splurge on plates of fish risotto, grilled whole fish or bone-in striploin.

This Ossington restaurant dishes out modern interpretations of Korean food like Bulgogi sliders, and tea-inspired cocktails like spiked bubble tea. Relax in its homely, backyard-style patio with hanging lights.

This Spanish restaurant is known for its tapas, grilled octopus, wine list and cocktails. The curb lane patio offers a strikingly different vibe to the dining room with lush plants and views of the bustling Little Italy strip.

The Mexican restaurant in the Distillery District is famous for its patio. The menu is huge but features plenty of gems from tacos to margaritas. And the fire pits definitely add to the ambience.

This restaurant is so popular that Drake actually shot the cover of his Take Care album cover inside. The Yorkville mainstay is known for its fresh seafood at prices that are on the higher side, but there's no denying the quality here.

This restaurant on Geary Avenue does elevated takes on hummus, salads and other Middle Eastern favourites. They have a covered front patio that's large enough for groups and overlooks the hustle and bustle of the quickly changing street.