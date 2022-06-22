Sponsored
Janice Rodrigues
Posted 3 hours ago
ontario creates

These four Ontario authors won big at the 2022 Trillium Book Awards

After much anticipation, Ontario Creates has announced the winners of its prestigious Trillium Book Awards – and four Ontario authors have a lot to celebrate.

This is the 35th edition of the award, which recognizes the very best literary talent in Ontario. So needless to say, you're going to want to get familiar with these authors and books ASAP.

The winner of the Trillium Book Award (English) went to Ann Shin for her novel The Last Exiles, a compelling tale of a young couple's fight for love and freedom in North Korea.

ontario creates

Bardia Sinaee receiving his award for Intruder.

Meanwhile, Bardia Sinaee won the Trillium Book Award for Poetry (English) for Intrudera work that explores themes of infringement in contemporary life.

ontario creates

Robert Marinier accepting his award for Un Conte de L'Apocalypse.

The winner for the Prix Trillium, the prize for French writers and publishers in Toronto, went to Robert Marinier for Un conte de l'Apocalypse, an apocalyptic work set in a future crumbled by climate change.

ontario creates

Chloé Laduchesse accepting her award for Exosquelette.

And finally, Chloé Laduchesse won Prix de Poésie Trillium (also in French) for her book of poetry titled Exosquelette.

"Every year I am amazed by the unique and talented voices of our nominees and the great works we have the privilege to support and read," said Karen Thorne-Stone, President & CEO, Ontario Creates.

"Congratulations to this year's award-winning authors and thank you to our Ontario publishers for providing a stage for these incredible stories."

The winners in the English and French categories of the Trillium Book Awards will receive a whopping $20,000 while those behind the poetry category get a sweet $10,000.

ontario creates

There were speeches and literary discussions throughout the awards ceremony.

Now in its 35th year, the Trillium Book Award recognizes excellence and increases awareness of Ontario writers. Since 1987, this prestigious award has been won by the likes of Alice Munro, Timothy Findley, Souvankham Thammavongsa and Anne Michaels.

Led by Ontario Creates, a Government of Ontario agency, it aims to facilitate the growth of Ontario's incredible creative sector, including the province's thriving book publishing industry.

After all, it's a sector that contributes $759 million to the economy and supports 6,651 full-time employees each year. It's also a great way to champion inclusion and give a local platform to Ontario's diverse voices.

So, if you want to support this growing industry, help a local business AND find your next summer read, you can do it all... by simply picking up the right book!

Photos by

Fareen Karim
