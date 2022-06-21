This exclusive backcountry park in Ontario has incredible camping views

Calling all nature lovers!

If you're a fan of camping, hiking, biking, paddling, skiing and, well, just being one with nature, a new destination in Ontario is the perfect place to unleash that inner explorer.

Land'escapes The Park is a gorgeous 100 km2 members-only backcountry wilderness park and nature reserve. The all-season park is located near Bancroft, less than a three-hour drive from Toronto. You can expect some of the most breathtaking views of Ontario's backcountry wilderness.

However, the exclusive nature of The Park means that not just anyone and everyone can walk in.

Conservation and "low-impact recreation" are buzzwords at The Park which follows the age-old rule of leaving little or no trace behind each visit. Even motorized vehicles aren't allowed in to preserve the ultimate backcountry experience.

Which is why The Park is restricting the annual number of memberships. It's all to provide members with that true wilderness experience without the overbooking or overcrowding you might find at public parks.

Thanks to the sprawling area at Land'escapes' The Park, there's no shortage of new and exciting things for members to do. There is 150 km of trails for beginners and intermediate hikers, and stunning blue lakes and unchartered wetlands for lazy paddling days.

Members who really want to go into the wild, can camp out under the stars. And since members have access to the destination all year, they can watch the leaves fall in Autumn and then go cross-country skiing in winter.

From canoeing to snowshoeing, there are so many fun ways to experience The Park's beauty, all while conserving and being kind to Mother Nature.

Don't worry about it being too empty out there though. Rangers and outdoor experts are on hand throughout the year to help with requests and in case of emergencies.

Memberships start at $6,000 for year-round, convenient access to The Park with the option to bring up to three guests per visit. It includes access to a gear library, courses, guided trips, and all-season visits to The Park.

After two years of being indoors, this sounds like exactly the breath of fresh air we all need in our lives. But with limited memberships, you might want to hurry to reserve a spot before it's too late.