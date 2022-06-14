This Toronto brand makes fresh dog food and here's how you can score free samples

If you think your furry friend deserves nothing but the best then listen up.

Toronto-based fresh dog food company NutriCanine just got bigger and better, and you now have a chance to score a free sample pack for a limited-time only.

Based out of Toronto, NutriCanine has four gently-cooked recipes and five raw food recipes. Developed by agrologist Sophie Lavallee, these doggy meals have no hormones, no antibiotics, and no artificial preservatives.

And they look so good, you might just confuse it for your own meal!

Regardless, NutriCane just got a new, bigger kitchen to produce their gently-cooked food and tweaked each of the four Gently Cooked recipes (Gently Cooked Beef, Gently Cooked Lamb, Gently Cooked Chicken and Gently Cooked Turkey) to be more delicious and nutritious.

And they're so confident about their new and improved fresh dog food recipes that they're giving away 500 sample boxes!

Starting Tuesday, June 14, the first 500 people who use the code "FREESAMPLE" when buying a Gently Cooked Sample Pack through their a la carte shop will be able to get the product for free.

Each sample box includes four meal packs – so, your pet can get a taste of each flavour – that's 2,000 meal packs distributed for free! To make things better, the sample pack comes delivered to your door. The offer is only valid until 11.59pm on June 17, 2022, so act fast.

There are a number of benefits that come with introducing your dog to a fresh food diet, including improved digestion, reduced allergies and intolerances, a stronger immune system, glossier coat and more.

And, if you've been on the lookout for something a bit more long-term and fuss-free, NutriCanine specializes in personalized meal plans subscriptions.

That is, they learn about your pup and create customized meal plans according to their nutritional requirements. Recipes are pre-portioned, ready to serve and delivered directly to your doorstep in a refrigerated box every two weeks.

They even have a new easy-peel packaging that is recyclable once cleaned. So, all you need to do is defrost and serve.

If you're still on the fence on a subscription box, you could always just buy from their a la carte shop. And, of course, this free sample pack will be the perfect way to introduce your pup to the healthy new chow.

So be sure to mark your calendar for June 14 and pick up some fresh new dog food for free! Your pet will thank you later.