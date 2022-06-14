Sponsored
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dixie outlet mall

Dixie Outlet Mall is hosting workshops for kids and all the proceeds go to charity

If you're looking for a weekend activity to do with the kids, a mall just 20 minutes outside of Toronto is hosting workshops featuring art, science and exercise for little ones. 

Dixie Outlet Mall has set-up several weekend activations for families to participate in.

It kicked off this past weekend with tie dye decorating and birdhouse painting. Upcoming activities include science experiments, DIY slime, a Unicorn Party and Yoga. Parents or older siblings are also welcome to join in on the fun!

dixie outlet mall

Get fun and creative with DIY pencil cases.

And while you're there, grab a bite from Dixie's food court or get some shopping time in, browsing through over 100 retailers inside Dixie Outlet Mall. 

Tickets per workshop are priced at $10 which includes one set of materials and tools, plus admission for two.

All proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Peel, a charity that builds mentorship programs for youth to help them overcome life's adversities. 

Tickets are limited so it's best to reserve your spot ahead of time by checking out the dates for each workshop on Dixie Outlet Mall's website

dixie outlet mall

Dates for Dixie Outlet Mall's Kids Workshops.

Kids Workshop Schedule:
  • June 18 – Science Experiment
  • June 19 – DIY Slime
  • June 25 – Unicorn Party
  • June 26 – Family Yoga
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

