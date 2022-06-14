Dixie Outlet Mall is hosting workshops for kids and all the proceeds go to charity

If you're looking for a weekend activity to do with the kids, a mall just 20 minutes outside of Toronto is hosting workshops featuring art, science and exercise for little ones.

Dixie Outlet Mall has set-up several weekend activations for families to participate in.

It kicked off this past weekend with tie dye decorating and birdhouse painting. Upcoming activities include science experiments, DIY slime, a Unicorn Party and Yoga. Parents or older siblings are also welcome to join in on the fun!

And while you're there, grab a bite from Dixie's food court or get some shopping time in, browsing through over 100 retailers inside Dixie Outlet Mall.

Tickets per workshop are priced at $10 which includes one set of materials and tools, plus admission for two.

All proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Peel, a charity that builds mentorship programs for youth to help them overcome life's adversities.

Tickets are limited so it's best to reserve your spot ahead of time by checking out the dates for each workshop on Dixie Outlet Mall's website.

Kids Workshop Schedule: