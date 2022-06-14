Sponsored
Janice Rodrigues
Posted an hour ago
fathers day ideas toronto

This single-malt Scotch whisky tasting session is perfect for Father's Day in Toronto

Janice Rodrigues
Posted an hour ago
Need a Father's Day idea in Toronto? This one's for all the dapper dads out there.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start thinking about ways to spoil him silly.

Lucky for you, Aberlour, known for its quality Speyside single-malt Scotch whisky, has just the solution.

The whisky brand has long been known for its passion for craftsmanship, embracing complexity, quality and locally-sourced ingredients.

This is why it's teaming up with Crows Nest Barbershop, a business which shares its values and sophistication, to launch a limited-time experience here in Toronto.

Aberlour 12-year-old Scotch Whisky makes for a great Father's Day gift

It's hard to find a dad that wouldn't appreciate some fine whisky.

Customers booking a grooming session at the popular Kensington Market barbershop during the Father's Day weekend (Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19), will get $5 off their haircuts.

To make the deal sweeter – or should we say smoother with a fruity aroma? – they'll also be treated to a tasting of an Aberlour 12-year-old Scotch whisky with light refreshments.

So, if you're looking to ditch the clichéd cards, aprons and backyard barbecues this Father's Day, it's the perfect gift for the dad who enjoys the finer things in life.

This deal is only valid from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the above dates - so you might want to make that booking ASAP if you want to reserve a spot.

Crows Nest Barbershop is located at 2 Kensington Ave in Toronto and reservations can be made online

And if you're still looking for a suitable Father's Day gift to take home after, you know you can't go wrong with a 12-year-old, single-malt Scotch whisky bottle!

