These soaring condos in Vaughan's trendy downtown area are coming to market

Always fancied the high-flying skyscraper life and thinking about investing in that dream home soon? Then you're in luck because Park Place Condos, the highly-anticipated towers in the burgeoning SmartVMC, are available now.

SmartLiving, SmartCentres' residential brand, is responsible for the new development which has a lot to get excited about. Park Place Condos blends urban luxury and natural beauty perfectly.

After all, it's located in SmartVMC, SmartCentres' master-planned 100+ acre community located in the heart of Vaughan's emerging downtown area. Which means that nearby amenities include a brand new state-of-the-art YMCA recreational facility and Vaughan Public Library, trendy urban restaurants and many more everyday conveniences.

At the same time, residents will enjoy a prime location overlooking SmartVMC's future nine-acre central park (which is what influenced the property's Park Place name).

This sprawling green space has been designed by award-winning landscape designers Claude Cormier + Associés – and features everything from cycling trails and a sunken lawn to an off-leash dog park and children's play zone.

Designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, Park Place features two towers –48 and 56 storeys – connected by a three-storey podium.

It looks posh and modern, with the towers designed to maximize access to natural light. Some cool high-tech elements include Wi-Fi in the common areas, touch-free entry, smart thermostats, and even a building app.

Inside, the apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies for residents to enjoy the views. Efficient kitchens include built-in refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, ovens, and a kitchen island in select suites.

You can even expect some swanky elements in the washroom - we're talking porcelain floor-tiles, a custom designed vanity and brushed gold or black fixtures.

Meanwhile, the 40,000+ square feet of amenities within the building are everything you'd expect and more: a fitness centre with yoga, a cycle lab and wellness spaces; lounge with a games room; an outdoor kitchen; co-working space; a bike repair workshop; kids' playroom; a party room; and over 10,000 square feet of retail space. Chances are you wouldn’t need to step outside the building if you really didn’t want to.

But when you do head outside, you can be rest assured that you're well connected to Toronto and the GTA. The property is just steps away from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre TTC as well as the SmartVMC Bus Terminal and VIVA – Commerce Street station. You can get to Union Station via the subway in under 45 minutes!

There are currently one-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den, two-bedroom and premium two-bedroom apartments on sale. But word is that the suites will be swept up pretty quickly, so you should book a viewing of Park Place sooner rather than later if you're looking to secure a spot.