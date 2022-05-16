Sponsored
Olivia Little
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nescafe iced coffee

The new Nescafé all-in-one iced coffee will keep you refreshed this summer

Sponsored
Olivia Little
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Coffee addicts are in for a treat this summer with Nescafé Sweet & Creamy Iced Original all-in-one iced coffee sachets supplying delicious, java in an instant.

Each single-serve packet includes all the coffee, creamer and sugar needed for the perfect cup of coffee, which means all you need to do is pour one into a glass and add cold water.

nescafeGive it a stir, and voila! You have iced coffee wherever you are, that’s as smooth and creamy as café-purchased iced coffee!

nescafeCoffee enthusiasts are sure to agree that this refreshing iced coffee, made from responsibly-sourced beans, is the perfect pick-me-up, making it an easy option to have stocked in your kitchen this summer. 

nescafeAs things continue towards a new normal and busy routines return, the convenient format is also easy to take on the go. 

Pack a few extra sachets and your favourite coffee tumbler in your bag to take with you to the office, school, or wherever the day takes you, and eliminate the need for expensive coffee shop runs while you're out and about.

nescafeNescafé Sweet & Creamy Iced Original is now available at grocery stores across Canada in the coffee aisle.

Each box comes with 16 sachets for $7.49. Just think of all the money you'll save and all the delicious iced coffee you’ll get to enjoy!

Photos by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

The new Nescafé all-in-one iced coffee will keep you refreshed this summer

5 refreshing ways to say cheers to the Victoria Day long weekend in Toronto

You can smash items that are making you bitter at a Hop Valley beer event in Toronto

Toronto's CRAFT Beer Market gears up for an epic summer with its tasty new menu

These modular gardens will help transform your Toronto balcony this summer

Transform your daily work grind with the newest Samsung Galaxy laptops

Toronto's Factory Theatre is finally back with its first live show about a legendary duo

This unique Toronto food service delivers produce straight from local farms