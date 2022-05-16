The new Nescafé all-in-one iced coffee will keep you refreshed this summer

Coffee addicts are in for a treat this summer with Nescafé Sweet & Creamy Iced Original all-in-one iced coffee sachets supplying delicious, java in an instant.

Each single-serve packet includes all the coffee, creamer and sugar needed for the perfect cup of coffee, which means all you need to do is pour one into a glass and add cold water.

Give it a stir, and voila! You have iced coffee wherever you are, that’s as smooth and creamy as café-purchased iced coffee!

Coffee enthusiasts are sure to agree that this refreshing iced coffee, made from responsibly-sourced beans, is the perfect pick-me-up, making it an easy option to have stocked in your kitchen this summer.

As things continue towards a new normal and busy routines return, the convenient format is also easy to take on the go.

Pack a few extra sachets and your favourite coffee tumbler in your bag to take with you to the office, school, or wherever the day takes you, and eliminate the need for expensive coffee shop runs while you're out and about.

Nescafé Sweet & Creamy Iced Original is now available at grocery stores across Canada in the coffee aisle.

Each box comes with 16 sachets for $7.49. Just think of all the money you'll save and all the delicious iced coffee you’ll get to enjoy!