These modular gardens will help transform your Toronto balcony this summer

Green-thumbed city dwellers can say "hello" to their dream flower, herb or vegetable garden on their balcony or any other confined space with the help of Garant Botanica Modular Gardens.

The hanging garden and various modular garden designs available make for lots of possible configurations so that planting and growing can take place even where space is tight.

The hanging garden kit with two planters and two straps easily adjusts to any railing while the modular gardens come in three different sizes for the best fit.

All three distinct sizes have been developed to maximize your space and can adapt to different crops of your choosing. For example, if you want to grow tomatoes this season, you'll need a deeper planter while you can use the smaller one for fresh herbs.

Whether you go for the small or bigger modular design, the raised garden beds can be customized into a shape that makes the most out of your particular space and collapse for easy storage in the winter.

These functional modular planters come in five different colours to suit every outdoor space.

There are also plenty of other benefits to the space-saving modular gardens. They'll save you time on preparing the soil, provide better soil and weed control, improve drainage, extend the growing season and take less maintenance overall.

Garant Botanica Modular Gardens are perfect for starting your garden, so don't waste another season rejecting your inner horticulturist and start growing your favourite crops!