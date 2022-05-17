Celebrate I Love Reese's Day in Toronto with chocolate and peanut butter-themed activities

Fans of the sweet and salty candy, rejoice.

Wednesday, May 18, is none other than I Love Reese's Day. That's right, there is a day to celebrate Reese's, the candy that proved to the world that chocolate and peanut butter do belong together. And there's no better way to do so than enjoying a Reese cup (or 10, we won't judge!).

To help you celebrate this year's I Love Reese's Day, parent company Hershey has some cool activations taking place right here in Toronto.

On May 18, Reese's ambassadors will be sampling and handing out a whopping 40,000 samples – from Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to Reese's Pieces to Reese's Sticks – outside Yonge & Dundas Square, Union Station and the Rogers Centre.

Head over to the Rogers Centre between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for some chocolaty-peanut-butter-y goodness! You can find Reese's reps from noon to 2 p.m. at Yonge & Dundas Square, and also from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Toronto's Union Station.

You might want to hurry because the samples are available to all on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In case you're not able to make it to the activations, have no fear! You can also order Reese's directly to your doorstep using the Cornershop by Uber app.

On May 18, Cornershop subscribers or Uber Eats Pass users will get 15 per cent off their purchase while non-subscribers will get 10 per cent off. Again, this is valid while quantities last, so time is of the essence!

This delicious day originated in 2010 when Hershey launched an online petition to declare May 18 #ILoveReesesDay… and it racked up thousands of signatures! It's hardly surprising since the candy has a cult following, with many searching for rare Reese's products - from limited-edition bars to even Reese's Puffs cereal.

The date is timely as well since it falls right between National Peanut Butter Lover's Day in March and Chocolate Day in July!

If you get your hands on Reese's peanut butter and chocolate candy this May 18, remember take some snaps of yourself enjoying it.

Hershey is having a social campaign asking people to post their favourite way of eating the candy. So freeze it, make it a S'more, bake with it, and just get creative… and don't forget to tag Reese's Canada and use the #ILoveReesesDay hashtag when you post anything.