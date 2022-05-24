Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Toronto with these incredible rice dumplings

China's Dragon Boat Festival is right around the corner, and you can celebrate it in the best possible way – through food!

The event usually falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month which, this year, is June 3. Around that time, expect loads of activities, including some exciting dragon boat races.

Legend has it that Dragon Boat Festival is celebrated to honour Qu Yuan, a patriotic poet in China’s history who threw himself into a river when he was unable to help his homeland. The locals paddled into the river to save him but, when they realized they couldn't, threw rice dumplings in to keep fish away.

Today, these rice dumplings, or zongzi, have become an iconic part of the festival. The glutinous, sticky rice dumplings are made with a variety of sweet or savoury fillings- from bean paste to ham – and then steamed within reed leaves.

So, if you're thinking about getting into the spirit of the day, you can't go wrong with having one (or 20)! Luckily, you don't have to go too far to look for them either.

T&T, the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, with branches across British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, has a whole range of the delicious rice dumplings up for grabs. They’re hand-wrapped in their Central Kitchen, which happens to be the largest manufacturer of zongzi in Canada.

This year, they have over 20 unique and special flavours to try. These flavours can take up to nine months to create – but it's totally worth it when you end up with deliciousness like the peach rice dumpling with agar jelly peels, cocoa rice dumplings with pearls and a Buddha Temptations rice dumpling.

The latter is basically the size of your face and comes with some super deluxe ingredients too - like sea cucumber, Japanese scallop, whole abalone, Japanese mushrooms and more. Definitely one to add to your must-try list.

And since gifting is a huge part of Chinese culture, why not spread the love? T&T also has a gift box to help you treat loved ones.

These delish dumplings are currently available both in-store and online at tntsupermarket.com. Pro tip, if you purchase four or more dumplings, you can get a 5 per cent discount!

To make things better, T&T will be having a giveaway on their Instagram account @tt_supermarket on May 24. So, make sure to watch their account to find out how you can get your hands on more rice dumpling goodness.