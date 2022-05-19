Enter for a chance to meet Maroon 5 or Flo Rida at the RBC Canadian Open

It looks like summer in Toronto is heating up with some must-watch events and musical performances, and RBC is giving you the chance to meet the iconic headliners of one of the biggest events of the summer.

After a two-year hiatus, the RBC Canadian Open is back and there’s a lot to get excited about – including its popular RBCxMusic Concert Series, featuring headlining performances by three-time Grammy Award-winning pop rock band Maroon 5 and hip-hop icon Flo Rida.

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open will take place from June 6 to 12 at St George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, giving visitors the chance to watch some of the top golf talent in the world tee off on home soil.

This includes the likes of Team RBC ambassadors Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, and Harold Varner III, as well as PGA pro Scottie Scheffler, who earned the number one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, plus other PGA Tour stars.

But that’s not all. This week-long summer festival is packed with cool events and activities including the RBCxMusic Concert Series taking place at the tournament, headlined by some of the biggest names in music.

As part of the event, music lovers can grab tickets to watch Canada’s own SonReal and Flo Rida perform live on Friday, June 10, while Maroon 5 will be entertaining audiences on Saturday, June 11.

The concert series will also include opening acts by Canadian artists, like Pisceze, thanks to First Up with RBCxMusic, a program supporting emerging artists by providing unique performance opportunities, building their industry network, and helping to sharpen their skills.

Featured artists and other Canadian acts on First Up with RBCxMusic can also be seen throughout the week on the Sirius XM Fare Way Stage and performing the National Anthem during Opening Ceremonies.

In addition to dazzling musical performances, visitors can also look forward to a dedicated food and beverage area thanks to the Recipe Unlimited Fare Way. For extra fun, The Rink on the 16th hole - a fan experience that combines the best of golf and hockey - is sure to keep everyone entertained.

The best part? The Friday and Saturday tickets are all-inclusive, which means that, for $90 (plus fees), you get both tournament and concert access on Friday and Saturday.

Kids 12 years and younger can walk in for free, and those aged 13 to 17 get a 15 per cent discount (with age verified upon entry). RBC clients receive a $10 Concert Cash code with the purchase of an RBCxMusic ticket, which is redeemable towards a future concert ticket purchase.

Tickets, available at RBCCanadianOpen.com, are currently flying off the shelf – so you might want to get your hands on them quickly!

Are you Ontario’s biggest Maroon 5 fan? Has "Low" always been your go-to pump up song? RBC is giving two lucky winners (plus a guest) the chance of a lifetime to meet Flo Rida or Maroon 5 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Winners will also receive a pair of tickets to the RBC Canadian Open and RBCxMusic Concert series on the respective headliner’s performance date: Friday, June 10, 2022 (Flo Rida) or Saturday, June 11, 2022 (Maroon 5), plus one night of accommodations!

We’d say let the best person win, but we’re all winners with this action-packed lineup.

To stay up-to-date and see the full lineup of performers at the event, follow @RBCxMusic, @RBC, and @RBCCanadianOpen