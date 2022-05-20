This might be the best way to sell your car in Toronto

Let's face it, selling a car can be a pretty soul-sucking process.

Whether it's filling out confusing paperwork, multiple visits to a dealership or strangers from the internet pushing for a better deal," there’s nothing about the overall journey that's particularly fun.

Luckily, a new Canadian start-up is here to make car sellers' lives a little bit easier (or should we say more zen?). Autozen is an auto-tech startup that works as a facilitator between the buyer and the seller – and it's free for sellers to use!

Autozen does all the work for you - getting you the best price possible by listing your car on their exclusive auction, made up of over 200+ professional and pre-qualified buyers to compete for your car and ultimately, drive up the price.

The company launched in Vancouver in mid-2021 to ease the process of selling cars – and they’ve recently expanded their services to cover the Toronto market.

Here's how it works:

1. Run your car through the free online valuation tool and get an instant valuation of your vehicle.

2. An Autozen representative will meet with you, check out the car and snap some professional photos.

3. Your car is then listed on an exclusive online auction, where over 200+ pre-qualified buyers place bids and compete for the chance to buy your car, ultimately driving up the price.

4. You get notified once an offer comes in - but it's up to you if you want to accept it or not! The price you get is firm, no haggling required and you get the full amount.

5. Autozen handles all the paperwork, picks up your car, and e-transfers you the full amount on the spot. No bank drafts or delays.

The entire process is transparent, realistic and straightforward, meaning no more soul-sucking processes.

So if you are thinking about selling your car, it doesn't get much better than this. To get started, you can simply head over to the Autozen website for your free car valuation.