You could win free tickets to an exclusive Toronto screening of the new Fantastic Beasts movie

A set of tickets to be among the first in North America to see the new Fantastic Beasts movie are being given away for free in Toronto.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore is set to be released in theatres on April 15. This is the third film in the series that's a part of the Wizarding World franchise.

Your favourite characters are back in another film, as they encounter the powerful Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald who wants to take over the wizarding world.

With the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander, Professor Albus Dumbledore and others, they go on an adventurous mission against Grindelwald's squad to stop him from taking over.

blogTO is giving away three pairs of coveted tickets to an exclusive event featuring a live stream Q&A with the cast and advanced screening. You could be some of the first people in the country to experience the magic.

The IMAX Exclusive FANtastic Event will be held at Scotiabank Theatre on April 6 at 8 p.m. Join the blogTO team at the event where you'll also get a chance win special prize giveaways and more.

To enter for your chance to win head over to blogTO’s contest page.

You can also check out more details about the screening on Cineplex's Instagram page.

May the best Wizard win!