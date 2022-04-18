Toronto dispensary BELLEBUD is treating customers on 420

A Toronto dispensary plans to go all out for their customers who come to shop in-store during the national day of weed, April 20.

BELLEBUD is giving away swag bags to each customer who visits the store which includes a BELLEBUD lighter, papers, a Piranha grinder and a 20 per cent off coupon to use at a later visit.

If smoking pure bud isn't on the table for you, you’re still in luck! BELLEBUD has also earned its reputation for carrying one of the largest inventories of cannabis-infused drinks in the city.

BELLEBUD has many more flavours and options for those who enjoy engaging in a 420 celebration without the full-blown effects of smoking a joint. This 4/20, BELLEBUD's staff pick is OG Cola made by Sweet Justice. OG Cola is naturally flavoured, uses real sugar and has less than 100 calories.

Other popular options at the store include the Mango Guava Sparkling Soda by Green Monke, and XMG Mango Pineapple drink with high THC by Truss Beverages.

If you're unable to get to BELLEBUD's store on April 20, you can still join the savings-train by shopping online using code blogTO20 for 20 per cent off your order.

Otherwise, keep an eye out for the BELLEBUD's huge storefront windows located at 127 Spadina Avenue at the corner of Adelaide Street West.