Olivia Little
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto maple leafs

You can get this secret menu item at the Toronto Maple Leafs game Friday

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dairy Farmers of Ontario have teamed up to bring a secret game-day menu item to fans on April 29 only, and it looks delicious.

Although not available on any official stadium menu, you'll be able to get your hands on whipped ricotta garlic fries at the Scotiabank Arena when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against Boston

toronto maple leafsThe only other time this special concoction of fries and Ontario ricotta was available was April 9, when the Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2. 

toronto maple leafsHead to the Poutinerie on the 100 level or 300 level of the arena on game day, and ask for the secret menu item to try the Milked UP hand-cut garlic fries topped with Ontario garlic ricotta, cherry tomatoes and fresh herbs.

toronto maple leafsWhen you try it, you'll be ready to do away with classic gravy and cheese curd poutine for good. OK, maybe not for good, but still.  

toronto maple leafsJust keep in mind there is a limited quantity of this new food item and we expect it'll go fast, so don't waste any time getting to the concession counter. 

toronto maple leafsBesides the secret menu item, the Dairy Farmers of Ontario and the Toronto Maple Leafs are providing 'MilkUP your night' at-home deliveries to fans and 'MilkUP grade' game seat upgrades. 

